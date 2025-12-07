President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has mourned the deaths of some of his closest allies and political associates in 2025

Widely regarded as the most significant loss this year is Muhammadu Buhari, a former Nigerian president , whose death on July 13, 2025, sparked nationwide reactions

Legit.ng highlights a roll call of some influential allies of President Tinubu who have died in 2025 (cause of death cited, if available)

FCT, Abuja - Former President Muhammadu Buhari, a popular northern politician who led the country as both a military and civilian leader, died in July at a clinic in London, United Kingdom, at the age of 82.

Legit.ng reports that a former general who first came to power in a 1983 military coup, only to be overthrown by another military coup two years later, Buhari will be remembered for his notable anti-corruption agenda.

Here are some well-known friends and associates of President Tinubu who have departed to the great beyond.

Among those Legit.ng remembers are Buhari and Air Vice Marshal Terry Omatsola Okorodudu (rtd).

Top allies Tinubu lost in 2025

1) Sunny Ajose

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and member of the governance advisory council (GAC) in Lagos state, Pa Akinsanya Sunny Ajose, died in January 2025.

President Tinubu expressed his deepest sympathy and condolences to the Lagos government and the APC over Ajose's death.

The president, in a release issued by presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga, commiserated particularly with the people of Badagry.

He described the late Ajose as a statesman, party loyalist, and committed APC apex leader in Badagry who was also a unifying force in Lagos state.

2) AVM Okorodudu

On September 9, Air Vice Marshal Terry Omatsola Okorodudu (rtd) passed away.

The APC Delta chieftain breathed his last in Nairobi, Kenya, at the age of 70, after a protracted illness.

Reacting to his political ally's death, President Tinubu condoled with the Delta state government and the APC.

Tinubu, in a statement issued by Onanuga, commiserated with the party stalwart’s wife, children, family, associates, and friends.

The Nigerian leader stated:

“AVM Okorodudu was my political ally for many years. He rose to the peak of his career and mentored countless officers. He worked diligently and selflessly for our country.

"I pray that Almighty God will grant his soul eternal rest and comfort his family."

3) Muhammadu Buhari

Muhammadu Buhari, an austere soldier and politician who led Nigeria as a feared military strongman in the 1980s and, three decades later, as a democratically elected president, died on July 13, 2025, in London. He was 82.

Buhari was buried in the backyard of his home in Daura, a town in the northern Katsina state, as supporters climbed trees and shouted “Sai Baba” to bid farewell to the late leader.

A military parade and 21-gun salute honoured the former president at the airport before his body was transported 80km (50 miles) to Daura, where crowds surged to catch a final glimpse as the casket was lowered into the ground.

Tinubu received the news of the passing of his predecessor 'with profound sorrow and a heavy heart'.

In a tribute message he personally signed, President Tinubu said Buhari was to the very core, a patriot, a soldier, and a statesman.

Tinubu, a powerful political figure from Lagos, merged his party with Buhari's in 2013 to form the APC, which finally delivered victory to Buhari, who had lost in three previous presidential elections.

Although Buhari did not initially support Tinubu during the build-up to the 2023 presidential election, the two men maintained a cordial relationship.

4) Bayo Osiyemi

In November, Osiyemi, former chief press secretary (CPS) to the first civilian governor of Lagos state, Lateef Jakande, died.

Nicknamed “Charming Prince”, he was aged 75.

In a statement, President Tinubu expressed profound sadness over Osiyemi's death.

President Tinubu recalled Osiyemi’s legacy of service to Lagos and to the media profession, as well as his purported commitment to the development of the state and its chieftaincy institution for which Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu once appointed him special adviser on chieftaincy matters.

Tinubu described the late Osiyemi as a renowned politician, a dependable ally, and a revered leader in the state, particularly in Mushin, where he held sway.

