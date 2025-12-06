The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has reacted to the defection of some members of the Rivers State House of Assembly

Legit.ng reports that 17 lawmakers including the Speaker Martin Amaewhule, dumped the PDP for the All Progressives Congress (APC)

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Ini Ememobong, explained the next lineof action against the defected lawmakers in Rivers State

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Port-Harcourt, Rivers State - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has promised to explore legal options to enforce constitutional sanctions against members of the Rivers State House of Assembly who announced their defection from the party for a second time.

Legit.ng reports that Speaker of the Rivers state house of assembly, Martin Amaewhule, defected to the APC, along with 15 other lawmakers.

Speaking on Friday, December 5, Amaewhule stated that they left the PDP due to what he called a deepening internal crisis.

The defection is expected to intensify political tension in the oil-rich state, which has been struggling with factional disputes.

The PDP vowed it will trigger constitutional measures to retrieve the mandates the legislators ‘abandoned.

As reported by Vanguard, the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Ini Ememobong, made this known in a statement issued on Saturday, December 6, 2025.

“Consequently, the PDP will take legal steps to activate the provision of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (1999 as amended) to recover the mandate gained under the banner of our party which these people have now ignobly and surreptitiously switched to another platform.”

Ememobong said the lawmakers had first defected, later reversed themselves, and have now re-announced their departure.

“The members of the Rivers State House of Assembly have by their actions since they assumed office, shown that they are political puppets and a clog in the wheels of democratic progress.

“They will go down in history as enemies of democracy and those who made mockery of the legislature.”

Wike reacts as 17 Rivers lawmakers dump PDP

Recall that the FCT minister Nyesom Wike reacted to the defection of 17 Rivers lawmakers, saying it is unfortunate but constitutional.

The lawmakers led by Speaker Martins Amaewhule announced their defection to APC on the assembly floor.

Wike reaffirmed his loyalty to the PDP and vowed to work with remaining lawmakers.

Rivers Speaker explains why he dumped PDP for APC

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Speaker of the Rivers state house of assembly, Martin Chike Amaewhule, declared that the APC is his new party

Speaking on Friday, December 5, Amaewhule explained that they left the PDP due to what he called a deepening internal crisis.

Amaewhule stated that he would do everything necessary to ensure that his APC membership card is issued promptly .

Source: Legit.ng