A Nigerian cleric predicted the NDC presidential candidate Peter Gregory Obi's strong chance for Nigeria's presidency in 2027

Pastor Ayo Abraham predicted Nigeria’s purported next leader ahead of the highly anticipated general elections

All eyes are on the Nigerian opposition’s efforts to mount a strong challenge against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the January 2027 polls

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Ikeja, Lagos state - Pastor Ayo Abraham has prophesied that Peter Obi will win the 2027 election.

In a recent video posted on his YouTube channel, Pastor Abraham said Obi, the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), would transform Nigeria’s fortunes if elected.

Pastor Ayo Abraham prophesies that Peter Obi will beat President Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar in the 2027 election. Photo credit: Kole Shittu

Source: Facebook

Cleric predicts Obi's election win

He said:

“Jesus said no man enters into a strong man's house and spoils him without binding him first.

"2027 is a battle between good and evil. The presidential election of Nigeria is a battle between good and evil. It is a fight for the soul of many that might perish if the right person does not come into power.

“Peter Obi is going to win the 2027 presidential election so that lives will be saved. So that souls that are in IDP camps can regain their homes. Peter Obi will win the 2027 presidential election in Nigeria. No matter how much they rig.”

Pastor Abraham’s full YouTube video can be watched below:

2027 election: Top candidates emerge

Legit.ng reports that several political parties have concluded their presidential primaries and candidates have emerged ahead of the 2027 elections.

President Bola Tinubu secured the presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC) after defeating his only challenger, Stanley Osifo, with over 10 million votes in the party’s nationwide direct primary.

Former Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate Obi emerged as the candidate of the NDC unchallenged.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar also emerged as the candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), after defeating former Rivers state Governor Rotimi Amaechi and banker Mohammed Hayatu-Deen in a closely watched contest.

Prominent figures such as activist Omoyele Sowore and media entrepreneur Adewole Adebayo are also in the race for the 2027 presidential election.

General elections will be held in Nigeria on January 16, 2027, to elect the president and vice president, members of the Senate and House of Representatives.

Peter Obi enjoys strong support among thousands of young voters across southern Nigeria. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

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Ghanaian prophet predicts Obi’s victory

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that ahead of the 2027 elections, Ghanaian cleric Prophet Clement Testimony said Obi stands a strong chance of becoming Nigeria’s president.

Prophet Testimony made the claim in a video shared on social media and seen by Legit.ng.

Disclaimer: This article discusses prophetic claims for commentary and informational purposes. Readers are encouraged to form their own conclusions.

Source: Legit.ng