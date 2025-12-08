Africa Digital Media Awards

Politics

Just In: Top PDP Governor to Officially Join APC, Date Emerges

by  Bada Yusuf
2 min read

The All Progressives Congress (APC) chairman in Taraba, Ibrahim Tukur, has disclosed that the state governor, Agbu Kefas, will be joining the ruling party formally in January 2026.

Tukur disclosed that the governor had been admitted into the ruling party already at his ward level, adding that the official reception, which was earlier scheduled for this month, had now been shifted to January.

Governor Agbu Kefas of Taraba will be joining the APC officially in January 2026.
Governor Agbu Kefas to officially join the APC in January Photo Credit: @OfficialPDPNig, @OfficialAPCNg
Source: Twitter

According to The Punch, the APC chairman made the known while addressing journalists in Jalingo, the state capital, on Sunday, December 7.

On Monday, December 1, Governor Kefas met with President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, alongside the National Chairman of the ruling APC, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, at approximately 2 pm. They then proceeded to a closed-door session with Tinubu.

Agbu Kefas meets Tinubu in Abuja

Monday's meeting marked Governor Kefas' first visit to the presidency since announcing his plan to dump the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the ruling APC.

The governor had earlier scheduled his official defection for November 19, but the ceremony was suspended, saying that it could be "insensitive" to hold such an event, as Kebbi state experienced the abduction of schoolgirls in Maga.

In a trending video, the governor, who was seen addressing journalists, explained that his defection from the PDP to the APC was about 'the destiny of Taraba' people, and there would be lots of activity on that day.

Governor Kefas speaks on defection

Governor Kefas earlier disclosed that President Bola Tinubu had handed him over to Nentawe Yilwatda, the national chairman of the APC, so that he could be properly initiated into the ruling party.

The governor reportedly commented during a meeting with the APC youths and some stakeholders, noting that President Tinubu has acknowledged his defection plan and has received a letter of approval to dump the PDP.

The Taraba state governor would be the fifth of his contemporaries who dumped the PDP for the ruling APC amid the internal crisis rocking the leading opposition party.

These governors who have earlier dumped the PDP for the APC included Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta, Akwa Ibom's Umo Eno, Duoye Diri of Bayelsa and Peter Mbah of Enugu.

Source: Legit.ng

