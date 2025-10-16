The Rivers State Executive Council has nullified a ₦134 billion contract awarded under emergency rule for the reconstruction of the State Secretariat in Port Harcourt

China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation has been ordered to refund ₦20 billion previously paid as mobilisation for the cancelled project

A new committee chaired by Deputy Governor Prof. Ngozi Odu has been approved to oversee the development of Computer-Based Test centres and flood mitigation efforts across the state

The Rivers State Executive Council has officially cancelled a ₦134 billion contract previously awarded for the reconstruction of the State Secretariat complex in Port Harcourt.

The contract, which had been granted to the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) during the emergency rule period under Vice Admiral Ikot Ete Ibas (retd), was nullified during the Council’s meeting held on Thursday.

According to the Council, the contract was awarded by the former sole administrator without due process.

In a decisive move, the Council directed CCECC to refund the ₦20 billion mobilisation fee that had already been disbursed for the project.

Computer-based test centres committee approved

In a bid to bolster educational infrastructure, the Council approved the formation of a six-member committee tasked with identifying suitable locations for the construction of Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres across Rivers State.

The initiative is aimed at supporting external examinations and improving access to digital testing facilities.

The committee will be chaired by Deputy Governor Prof. Ngozi Odu, who is expected to lead the assessment and provide recommendations on optimal sites for the centres.

Flood control measures ordered by Rivers State council

The Executive Council also addressed the pressing issue of flooding in the state. It mandated the state’s flood control committee, also headed by Prof. Odu, to implement urgent measures to mitigate the impact of flooding in vulnerable areas.

In its directive, the Council cautioned residents against obstructing drainage channels, emphasising the importance of community cooperation in flood prevention efforts.

About Sole Administrator Ibas

Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas (retd) served as the Sole Administrator of Rivers State from March to September 2025, following a presidential declaration of emergency rule that suspended democratic structures amid political unrest.

A retired naval officer, Ibas was Nigeria’s 22nd Chief of Naval Staff from 2015 to 2021. He was later appointed ambassador to Ghana before assuming the Rivers State role.

