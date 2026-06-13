Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has picked his three favourites to win the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The former England international has highlighted the quality of The Three Lions players under Thomas Tuchel

Meanwhile, another England international picked an African team to pull off a surprise at the tournament

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney believes England stands a better chance of winning the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico.

German coach Thomas Tuchel is leading the Three Lions to the 23rd edition of the Mundial, taking over from Gareth Southgate in 2024.

Southgate guided England to back-to-back UEFA European Championship (EUROS) finals, with the team losing to Italy on penalties in 2021 before suffering a narrow 2-1 defeat against Spain in the 2024 final.

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney tips England, France and Spain to win the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Photo by: Rich Storry and Xavier Laine.

Source: Getty Images

The former Middlesbrough manager took the Three Lions to the semifinal of the 2018 World Cup in Russia and the quarterfinal at the 2022 tournament in Qatar.

Rooney names France and Spain among World Cup favourites

Everton legend Wayne Rooney has tipped England, France and Spain as the leading contenders to win the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

According to UK Metro, the former Manchester United striker believes England and Spain are capable of reaching the final of the tournament.

The former Birmingham City manager also expressed his hope that the Three Lions can end their long wait for World Cup glory by lifting the trophy for the first time since 1966. He said:

"I think you have to look at Spain, France and England. I think they’re probably favourites for this World Cup.

"I think England and Spain will make the final, and hopefully England win it."

Meanwhile, Les Bleus reached the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, playing 3-3 in regulation time before suffering a heartbreaking 4-2 penalty shootout defeat to Argentina.

On the other hand, La Roja are entering the tournament as the reigning European champions, having beaten England in the 2024 final in Berlin.

Coady praise Senegal ahead of opener

Former England international, Conor Coady admitted that Senegal has a quality side capable of stunning the top favourite at the tournament.

Former Liverpool star Sadio Mane is leading Senegal to the 2026 FIFA World Cup in the USA, Canada and Mexico. Photo by: Ronald Cortes.

Source: Getty Images

According to BBC, Coady said the Teranga Lions put up a brilliant performance at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco. He said:

"My dark horse is Senegal, I know the AFCON ended up in difficult circumstances but the way they played in Qatar and then at AFCON really impressed me, they have some top quality players and are used to winning."

Coady believes Germany is another team that would reach the knockout stage with the experience of manager Julian Nagelsmann.

"My other team is Germany, I think they have a very good manager in Julian Nagelsmann and can always see them getting to the latter stages."

Motsepe sends message to Senegal

Legit.ng earlier reported that CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe wrote a letter to the Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) ahead of the tournament in the USA, Mexico and Canada.

The FSF published the letter, which was addressed to its President Abdoulaye Fall, on its website on June 7, 2026, days before the World Cup kick-off.

Source: Legit.ng