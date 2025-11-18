Rivers state governor, Siminalaye Fubara, has reacted to the outcome of the PDP national convention in Ibadan on Saturday, November 15

Governor Fubara, in a short video, said that there was no political party in Rivers but what exists is a movement

Recall that Fubara's predecessor and FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, was expelled from the party during the convention

Siminalayi Fubara, the governor of Rivers state, has said that there is no political party in Rivers and that what currently operates in the oil-rich state is a movement.

Fubara's comment was a reaction to the outcome of the PDP national convention, which was held on Saturday, November 15, in Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

Siminalayi Fubara says there is no political party in Rivers Photo Credit: @SimFubaraKSC

Source: Twitter

PDP expels Wike at Ibadan convention

At the convention, Fubara's predecessor and the current Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, was expelled from the PDP. The development has created more division in the leading opposition party.

Wike, who has remained a PDP leader in Rivers, is serving as a minister under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Bola Tinubu. He has been accused of fueling the crisis in the PDP and was expelled over the allegation of anti-party activities.

Speaking on the outcome of the convention, Governor Fubara said that the party has failed the people of Rivers and that what he and his predecessor now have is a movement.

His statement reads:

"You know, in our state today, we are no longer doing a party, we are doing a movement. So, don't blame me if I am not on the side of the party. The party has failed us here. So, what we are doing now is to stand with our two legs."

PDP crisis: Nigerians react to Fubara's comment

However, Fubara's comment has started generating reactions from Nigerians. Below are some of their reactions:

Agba Oye said:

"FG should introduce a course and every student in the university must do it, like GST called TINUBU 101. He dismantled the once biggest political party in Africa."

Ade commented:

"When he was bullied by Wike and Tinubu, the PDP didn’t stand by him. They left him alone to face it. They are coward and I won’t blame Fubara for saying they failed him."

Siminalayi Fubara reacts to PDP convention Photo Credit: @SimFubaraKSC

Source: Twitter

Amazing wrote:

"Whoever said that Tinubu Govt meant well for Nigeria will be alive to regret everything happening in Nigeria now."

Jerry reacted:

"I totally agree with Gov. Fubara when he said that the party has failed them. PDP failed him personally. PDP failed in Rivers state. PDP failed Nigerians and democracy. Personal greed and arrogance killed PDP."

See the video of the governor here:

Fayose mentions next PDP governor decamping

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose, has listed some PDP governors who were on their way to the APC.

Fayose, who spoke in an interview on Tuesday, explained that the governor of Taraba state, Agbu Kefas, has been handed over to the APC national chairman by President Bola Tinubu.

The former governor mentioned another governor from the North-Central, who will come after Kefas from the PDP to the APC.

Source: Legit.ng