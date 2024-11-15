Who is LeBron James' dad? Where is Anthony McClelland now?

LeBron James is a renowned American professional basketball player. He plays for the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA and is one of the best basketballers ever. Beyond his remarkable career, many are curious about his family, particularly his father, Anthony McClelland. Learn more about their relationship and Anthony McClelland's influence on LeBron's life.

The topic of LeBron James' dad has attracted the attention of many. As one of the best NBA players in the world, many have wondered about the whereabouts of his biological father, who has not been present in his life.

Profile summary

Full name Anthony McClelland Another name Roland Bivens Gender Male Years of birth 1960s Age 60s Place of birth Akron, Ohio, United States of America Residence Akron, Ohio, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Children 2

Who is LeBron James' dad?

LeBron's father is Anthony McClelland. He was born in the 1960s in Ohio, United States. McClelland is an American national of African-American ethnicity.

Anthony McClelland had a brief relationship with Gloria Marie James in the 1980s. They had their son, LeBron James, soon after. After LeBron's birth, he was not in the picture.

Anthony McClelland spent most of his time in prison for crimes like arson and theft. It is believed that he changed his name from Roland Bivens after escaping jail.

The basketball player does not seem to miss his father. According to Sports Illustrated, in 2014, he wrote a message to McClelland thanking him for being absent. The message read in part:

Like, 'Wow, Dad, you know what, I don't know you, I have no idea who you are, but because of you is part of the reason who I am today.' The fuel that I use—you not being there—it's part of the reason I grew up to become who I am. It's part of the reason why I want to be hands-on with my endeavours.

What is Anthony McClelland's age?

The famous athlete's exact age is unknown. However, he was born in the 1960s and is estimated to be in his sixties.

What is Anthony McClelland's height?

LeBron James, wearing his gold medal, on the sideline with daughter Zhuri Nova at the Bercy Arena during the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games on August 11th, 2024, in Paris, France. Photo: Tim Clayton

LeBron James' father is 6 feet and 4 inches, equivalent to 193 centimetres. He weighs approximately 198 pounds, which is equal to 90 kilograms.

Who is Aaron McClelland Gamble?

Aaron McClelland Gamble is the second son of Anthony McClelland from another relationship. Aaron was born on 31 May 1987 in Akron, Ohio. His zodiac sign is Gemini.

FAQs

LeBron James' dad is Anthony McClelland. He did not raise him and was out of his life soon after birth. Although it is alleged that he was in and out of jail, his current whereabouts are unknown.

