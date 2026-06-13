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Breaking: NDC 2027 Presidential Candidate Obi Declares What He Will Do To Nnamdi Kanu, Bandits
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Breaking: NDC 2027 Presidential Candidate Obi Declares What He Will Do To Nnamdi Kanu, Bandits

by  Ezra Ukanwa
2 min read
  • Peter Obi says he would engage agitators, including Nnamdi Kanu, through dialogue if elected president in 2027
  • Obi argues that criticism and expression of opinions should not be treated as offences requiring detention
  • The NDC presidential candidate says consultation is key to understanding grievances and finding lasting solutions

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Washington DC, United States - The 2027 presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi, has stated that he would pursue dialogue and engagement with agitators, including Nnamdi Kanu, if elected president.

Obi made the remarks while addressing supporters in Washington DC, United States, where he spoke about insecurity, political grievances and the need for a different approach to resolving national challenges.

NDC 2027 Presidential Candidate Obi Declares What He Will Do To Nnamdi Kanu, Bandits
NDC 2027 Presidential Candidate Obi Declares What He Will Do To Nnamdi Kanu, Bandits
Source: Twitter

The former Anambra State governor questioned the continued detention of Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), arguing that expression of opinions should not automatically result in imprisonment.

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Obi: Dialogue as solution to national issues

According to Obi, political disagreements and criticisms should be addressed through conversation rather than prolonged conflicts.

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“There is no reason for keeping Nnamdi Kanu. As far as I am concerned, there is no reason, no reason whatsoever, for keeping Nnamdi Kanu.
“You cannot arrest somebody because he was speaking or calling people names, doesn’t make sense. Anybody can tell you anything," Obi said.

He added that as a politician, he had also faced criticism but believed such comments did not amount to criminal offences.

Obi outlines approach to agitators

Obi said his administration would prioritise consultation and engagement with groups expressing grievances, including those involved in agitation.

“I have said it that even the agitators, if I am in government today, I will discuss with them, I will engage them, I will consult them,” he said.

The NDC candidate maintained that understanding the reasons behind such movements would help the government find lasting solutions and promote national unity.

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Obi Cubana predicts release of Nnamdi Kanu

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Nigerian businessman Obi Cubana has spoken on the continued detention and legal situation of Nnamdi Kanu during a recent interview with BBC Igbo.

Legit.ng reports that the IPOB leader was sentenced to life imprisonment in November 2025. Apart from the life sentence he bagged.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Ezra Ukanwa avatar

Ezra Ukanwa (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Ezra Ukanwa is a Reuters-certified journalist with over 5 years of professional experience. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication from Anchor University, Lagos. Currently, he is the Politics and Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He previously worked as a senior correspondent at Vanguard Newspapers. Ezra was recognized as Best Campus Journalist at the Anchor University Communications Awards in 2019 and is also a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM). Contact him at: ezra.ukanwa@corp.legit.ng or +2349036989944

Tags:
Peter ObiNnamdi Kanu
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