Members of Rivers State House of Assembly, led by Speaker Rt. Hon. Martins Amaewhule has launched a fresh attack on Governor Siminalayi Fubara

This comes barely two months after the suspension of the emergency rule and the reinstatement of democratic structures in the state

Rivers lawmakers during their 31st Legislative Sitting blasted the administration of Governor Fubara, describing it as a sad commentary

Port Harcourt, Rivers State - Governor Siminalayi Fubara and members of Rivers State House of Assembly, led by Speaker Rt. Hon. Martins Amaewhule are at loggerheads again after the reinstatement of democratic structures.

This comes barely two months after the suspension of the emergency rule in Rivers State by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The lawmakers accused the executive arm of doing little to address the decayed infrastructure in public primary and secondary schools.

Speaker Martins Amaewhule accused the Fubara-led government of failing to address the deplorable condition of schools.

As reported by Daily Trust, he stated this while speaking during plenary at the 31st Legislative Sitting.

“Public schools in Rivers State, particularly at the primary and secondary school levels, are in deplorable conditions; it is a fact. The reason is abandonment by people who were supposed to do the needful.

“That school is directly opposite the police headquarters, yet vandals have taken over and destroyed what little facilities they had. The worst is that despite the concerns we raised when this motion first came up, nothing has happened. The Rivers State Executive Council has done nothing to remedy the situation. It is a sad commentary.”

Amaewhule alleged that available funds were instead spent on sponsoring protests.

“But when it is time for protest, funds will come. When it is time to employ teachers and put them in the classrooms, there will be no money. We cannot fold our arms while our children continue to suffer and our teachers continue to cry.”

Fubara sacks all commissioners, public officials.

Recall that Fubara sacked all commissioners and public officers in Rivers state with immediate effect, citing the Supreme Court judgement.

Fubara thanked his cabinet for their service during a valedictory session marking Nigeria’s 65th Independence Anniversary.

The decision followed earlier suspensions by former state administrator Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas after the federal declaration of emergency.

Rivers cancels contract awarded by sole administrator

Legit.ng also reported that the Rivers State Executive Council nullified a ₦134 billion contract awarded under emergency rule for the reconstruction of the State Secretariat in Port Harcourt.

China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation was ordered to refund ₦20 billion previously paid as mobilisation for the cancelled project.

A new committee, chaired by Deputy Governor Prof. Ngozi Odu, was approved to oversee the development of Computer-Based Test centres and flood mitigation efforts across the state.

