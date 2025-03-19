President Bola Tinubu has sworn in retired Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas as the sole administrator of Rivers State

This followed the suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy, and all state lawmakers

The swearing-in ceremony took place at the State House in Abuja on Wednesday, a day after Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

State House, Abuja - On Wednesday, March 19, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu swore in Ibok-Ete Ibas, a retired vice admiral, as the sole administrator of Rivers state.

Ibok-Ete Ibas sworn in to restore stability in Rivers

Ibok-Ete Ibas officially sworn in as Rivers sole administrator. Photo credit: @DOlusegun

Source: Twitter

The ceremony took place on Wednesday at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Dada Olusegun, Special Assistant to President on Social Media, revealed this in a statement shared on his X page on Wednesday.

The statement, accompanied by photos read:

"President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR) swears in the Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas’ (CFR), at the State House."

Tinubu suspends Fubara, appoints Ibas

Ibok-Ete Ibas takes charge of Rivers state as sole administrator. Photo credit: @DOlusegun

Source: Twitter

This event comes a day after Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers state, citing escalating political unrest and security concerns.

The president also suspended Siminalayi Fubara, governor of Rivers, Ngozi Odu, his deputy, and all state lawmakers for six months.

The president nominated Ibas as sole administrator and charged him with the management of the state without enacting new laws.

See photos of the swearing in ceremony on Wednesday, below:

Source: Legit.ng