Primate Elijah Babatunde Ayodele has warned President Bola Ahmed Tinubu about escalating insecurity ahead of the 2027 elections

The cleric urged urgent action to prevent collective Nigerian frustration against the federal government

Ayodele stated that insecurity is worsening Nigeria's economic crisis, and called for better resource utilisation by the president

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Ikeja, Lagos state - Ahead of the 2027 elections, Primate Elijah Ayodele, founder and head of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Oke Afa, Lagos, has warned President Bola Tinubu to address Nigeria’s worsening insecurity before August 2026.

In a statement on Friday, May 29, signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, and obtained by Legit.ng, Ayodele said the president risks weakening his second-term ambition ahead of the 2027 elections if the security crisis remains unresolved.

Primate Elijah Ayodele predicts a possible loss for President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 elections. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele

Source: Facebook

Ayodele warns Tinubu over insecurity

He noted that insecurity in Nigeria remains a major national challenge and warned that there are plans for more deadly attacks unless urgent action is taken.

Primate Ayodele said:

“Tinubu needs to handle the issue of insecurity well; it needs serious deliberation, especially towards the election, so they won’t truncate his government. If he doesn’t listen, he will be the one to lose everything in the end.

"He (President Tinubu) needs to wake up now and start planning to eliminate insecurity as soon as possible because I see something serious coming.”

The cleric warned that Nigerians could eventually unite in frustration against the government if the situation persists.

He said:

“Tinubu has till August (2026) to drastically reduce the operations of bandits and terrorists in Nigeria; otherwise, Nigerians will speak with one voice to kick him out of government. His fate is in his hands; it’s not yet time for him to focus on politics but on true governance, which entails securing the lives of citizens. The terrorists are planning to carry out more serious attacks, and if care isn’t taken, this will be used against Tinubu’s government. He must act fast.”

'Insecurity in Nigeria worsening economy'

Furthermore, Ayodele said insecurity is worsening Nigeria’s economic crisis, urging President Tinubu to utilise resources across states better to boost economic growth.

His words:

“The insecurity is causing economic crisis, and I don’t think the finance minister understands the situation. We have governors of Taraba, Zamfara, Kogi who have resources in their states that can help the nation; the president should make use of that.”

Primate Ayodele says insecurity is worsening Nigeria’s economic crisis as the country prepares for the 2027 elections, urging better use of state resources to boost growth. Photo credit: @inecnigeria

Source: Twitter

Read more on the 2027 election:

Tinubu's govt: Showunmi speaks on cabal

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Segun Showunmi, a former spokesperson to ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar, said there is no cabal in Tinubu’s administration as presumed by some Nigerians.

Showunmi said Tinubu is a cabal on his own and does everything himself, adding that the chief of staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, is not even allowed to do his job effectively.

Disclaimer: This article discusses prophetic claims for commentary and informational purposes. Readers are encouraged to form their own conclusions.

Source: Legit.ng