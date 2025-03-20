President Tinubu is in a meeting with the Asagba of Asaba, Delta State, Obi Professor Epiphany Azinge, SAN, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, accompanied by members of the Obi-in-Council

State House, Abuja - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is currently in a meeting with the Asagba of Asaba, Delta State, Obi Professor Epiphany Azinge, SAN, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Tinubu meets with monarchs amid political tensions in south-south

After declaring a state of emergency in Rivers, Tinubu holds crucial meeting with south-south monarchs.

The first-class monarch arrived at the meeting accompanied by several royal fathers, who are said to be members of the Obi-in-Council.

This visit comes in the wake of heightened tension in some parts of the South-South geopolitical zone, following President Tinubu’s recent declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers state.

The declaration led to the suspension of Rivers state governor, Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy, and the entire members of the state House of Assembly for an initial period of six months.

Alongside the state of emergency, President Tinubu appointed former Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas, as the sole administrator for Rivers State, further asserting control over the region during this period.

As reported by Vanguard, Professor Azinge, the 14th Asagba of Asaba, was crowned Obi on 26th August 2024, marking the beginning of his reign.

Emergency rule: Fubara speaks after Tinubu's suspension

Tinubu suspends Fubara, declares state of emergency in Rivers.

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Siminalayi Fubara, the suspended governor of Rivers state, had finally broken the silence, following President Bola Tinubu's declaration of a state of emergency in the oil-rich state.

In a statement on Wednesday morning, March 19, Fubara insisted that he followed the rule of law in the political crisis that has been rocking the state barely six months after he resumed office on May 29, 2023.

Legit.ng understands that Fubara and Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), were at loggerheads over the control of Rivers state, which worsened the political crisis in the state.

Rivers emergency rule: Ibas resumes duty

Meanwhile, Vice Admiral Ibot-Ete Ibas on Thursday, March 20, 2025, resumed duty as the Sole Administrator of Rivers state.

President Bola Tinubu appointed and sworn in Ibas after suspending Governor Sim Fubara.

After assuming office, Ibas held a closed-door meeting with security heads, the CP, the DSS Director, the Head of Service, and the Permanent Secretaries.

