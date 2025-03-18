Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar criticised President Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State, calling it political manipulation and bad faith

He accused Tinubu of negligence in addressing the crisis and held him responsible for the security breaches and unrest in the Niger Delta

Atiku condemned the suspension of Governor Fubara as an assault on democracy, urging Nigerians to denounce the actions

Abuja, Nigeria – Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has strongly criticised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s decision to suspend Governor Fubara and declare a state of emergency in Rivers State.

In a post shared on X on March 18, 2025, Atiku described the move as “political manipulation and outright bad faith,” accusing Tinubu of exacerbating the crisis for partisan gain.

Atiku Reacts After Tinubu Suspends Fubara, Declares State of Emergency in Rivers

Source: Twitter

Allegations of negligence and political scheming

Atiku alleged that Tinubu had been a “vested partisan actor” in the political turmoil engulfing Rivers State.

He claimed that the President’s refusal or negligence in addressing the escalating crisis was a “disgraceful failure” of leadership. Atiku further criticised Tinubu for enabling or failing to prevent the security breaches that led to the destruction of national infrastructure in the state.

Impact on the Niger Delta

The former Vice President lamented the return of violent unrest and instability to the Niger Delta under Tinubu’s administration.

He argued that the hard-won peace achieved during the tenure of the late President Umaru Yar’Adua had been undone by what he described as “selfish political calculations.” Atiku expressed concern over the erosion of progress in the region, attributing it to Tinubu’s leadership failures.

Call for accountability

Atiku held Tinubu fully responsible for the compromise of federal infrastructure in Rivers State, stating that the President’s actions amounted to an “assault on democracy.”

He condemned the punitive measures against the people of Rivers State, urging Nigerians to denounce the political gamesmanship between the federal government and the state.

Read Atiku’s Actual statement on X below:

“The declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers State reeks of political manipulation and outright bad faith.

“Anyone paying attention to the unfolding crisis knows that Bola Tinubu has been a vested partisan actor in the political turmoil engulfing Rivers. His blatant refusal or calculated negligence in preventing this escalation is nothing short of disgraceful.

“Beyond the political scheming in Rivers, the brazen security breaches that led to the condemnable destruction of national infrastructure in the state land squarely on the President’s desk.

“Tinubu cannot evade responsibility for the chaos his administration has either enabled or failed to prevent.

“It is an unforgivable failure that under Tinubu’s watch, the Niger Delta has been thrown back into an era of violent unrest and instability — undoing the hard-won peace secured by the late President Umaru Yar’Adua. Years of progress have been recklessly erased in pursuit of selfish political calculations.

“If federal infrastructure in Rivers has been compromised, the President bears full responsibility. Punishing the people of Rivers State just to serve the political gamesmanship between the governor and @officialABAT’s enablers in the federal government is nothing less than an assault on democracy and must be condemned in the strongest terms.”

Key facts about Rivers state's new sole administrator appointed by Tinubu

Legit.ng earlier reported that Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas, a seasoned naval officer and diplomat, was appointed as the Sole Administrator of Rivers State on March 18, 2025, by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Born in Cross River State, Nigeria, Ibas has built a stellar reputation through decades of distinguished military service, national security leadership, and international diplomacy.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng