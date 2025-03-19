Rivers State suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara has reacted to the state of emergency declared by President Bola Tinubu

The embattled governor noted that he tried his best to comply with the law in the face of the impasses in the state

According to Fubara, it was unfortunate that President Tinubu declared a statement of emergency and expressed optimism that Rivers will remain resilience

Port Harcourt, Rivers - Siminalayi Fubara, the suspended Governor of Rivers state, has finally broken the silence, following President Bola Tinubu's declaration of a state of emergency in the oil-rich state.

The suspended governor in a statement on Wednesday morning, March 19, insisted that he followed the rule of law in the political crisis that has been rocking the state barely six months after he resumed office on May 29, 2023.

How Governor Fubara sees Tinubu's declaration

Governor Fubara further described the declaration by President Tinubu as "unfortunate" and vowed that the state will remain resilient in the face of the political challenges.

Recall that Tinubu on Tuesday, March 18, announced the state of emergency in Rivers. He also announced the suspension of Governor Fubara and his deputy as well as the Rivers State House of Assembly for six months.

The president's proclamation was premised on the “latest security reports” and the renewed vandalisation of pipelines by some pipelines, in which the governor never took any action to address the uprising.

When did Rivers' political crisis start?

Recall that the political crisis in Rivers State started barely six months after Fubara resumed office of power and fell out with his predecessor and current minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike.

The rift between the two political gladiators has caused polarisation in the Rivers State House of Assembly. The Supreme Court, which ruled on the crisis, asked the governor to represent the 2025 appropriation bill before the assembly as it recognised the 27 lawmakers, who were said to be loyal to Wike.

On Monday, March 17, the lawmakers loyal to the former governor commenced an impeachment notice against the governor as they raised 19 allegations against him. Tinubu subsequently announced the state of emergency on Tuesday.

Fubara reacts to Tinubu's declaration

Speaking on Tinubu's declaration on Wednesday, The Sun reported that the governor said he tried to comply with the Supreme Court judgment on the political crisis. He also called for calm among the people of the state.

His statement reads in part:

“Since assuming office as your Governor, all my actions and decisions have been guided by my constitutional oath of office and a great sense of duty."

Rivers lawmakers raise allegations against Fubara

Legit.ng earlier reported that Governor Fubara was accused of frustrating the move by the state House of Assembly to put an end to the political crisis.

Martin Amaewhule, from a faction loyal to the immediate past governor of Rivers, Nyesom Wike, raised the allegation against the embattled governor.

The House alleged that the governor's claim that he sent a letter to them was ridiculous and challenged him to present a copy of the document.

