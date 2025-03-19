The 12 PDP governors have condemned the suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara by President Bola Tinubu

President Tinubu suspended the governor, his deputy, and the state's legislature over their failure to implement the Supreme Court judgment on the crisis rocking the state and security report

But the PDP governors described the president's broadcast as a grievous mistake and a threat to the opposition in Nigeria, decrying the president's silence on Wike's role in the Rivers crisis

Bauchi - The 12 governors elected under the umbrella of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have rejected the emergency rule declared by President Bola Tinubu in Rivers State.

The PDP governor called for the immediate reversal of the suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, describing the move as a "grievous mistake" and an “atrocious and retrograde decision”.

When did Tinubu suspend Governor Fubara?

President Tinubu, on Tuesday, March 18, made a bold decision on the political crisis rocking Rivers. He declared a state of emergence in the oil-rich state, as the parties involved refused to find lasting peace between camps.

The two political titans in the state, Governor Fubara and the immediate past governor of Rivers and minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Nyesom Wike, have been at loggerheads barely six months after the former resumed the mantle of leadership.

During the broadcast, Tinubu announced the suspension of the governor, his deputy and the lawmakers in the Rivers State House of Assembly. The president subsequently appointed Ibok-Ete Ibas, a retired vice-admiral, as the state's administrator.

Bala Mohammed speaks on Rivers crisis

Reacting to the development, Bala Mohammed, the chairman of the PDP governors' forum and Bauchi state governor, condemned the declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers as an "utter misgiving".

According to Bala, Tinubu's silence on the role played by the FCT Minister in the political crisis rocking Rivers State was "golden and enabling."

The governor's statement reads in part:

“He (Wike) has become a law unto himself because he was playing out your script. Now we know. This is not statesmanly, biased, and divisive.”

Rivers: PDP governors rejected Tinubu's declaration

The PDP governors then posited that Tinubu's declaration was unwarranted and described it as an attack on Rivers State. They argued that the PDP and other opposition parties are not a threat to democracy in Nigeria.

Bala maintained that the move was a dangerous course of action that had the potential to endanger Nigeria's democracy and escalate the crisis in the oil-rich state. The PDP governors said it would deepen mistrust, destroy the economy and elevate security threats as well as Nigeria's national unity and stability.

Sins of Fubara that Tinubu mentioned

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu finally suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy and the Rivers State House of Assembly following the political crisis rocking the state.

In a nationwide broadcast on Tuesday night, March 18, Tinubu pointed out three times the suspended governor abused the rule of law.

The president also recalled that he had made efforts to ensure a lasting peace but the parties involved have refused to comply.

