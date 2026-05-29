DLA aspirant Abisayo Busari-Akinnadeju resigns over concerns about party's primary credibility

Calls for refund of nomination fee and return of personal documents submitted to the party

Vows to continue presidential ambition under the 'Dare Nigeria' movement despite resignation

Presidential aspirant of the Democratic Leadership Alliance (DLA), Mrs Abisayo Busari-Akinnadeju, has resigned her membership of the party and formally demanded a refund of her nomination fee, citing concerns over the credibility of its primary process.

In a strongly worded resignation letter addressed to the party’s National Chairman, she said her decision was driven by what she described as the party’s failure to conduct a transparent and competitive primary ahead of the 2027 elections.

Female Presidential Aspirant Demands Refund of Nomination Money, Pulls Out of Party

Source: Twitter

Aspirant exits over consensus candidate dispute

Busari-Akinnadeju faulted the party’s decision to adopt a consensus arrangement, insisting it undermined internal democracy and discouraged fair competition among aspirants, Punch reported.

She maintained that her withdrawal was not an admission of defeat but a rejection of what she termed an unfair political process.

“I do not resign in defeat. I resign because I am not permitted a fair contest, and I will not lend my name to a process that has abandoned its own rules,” she said.

Demands refund of nomination fee and documents

The former aspirant also requested a refund of the presidential nomination fee she paid, stating that the party failed to provide the fair electoral process that justified the payment.

She further demanded the return of all personal documents submitted during her engagement with the party.

“I therefore respectfully request the following: written confirmation of receipt of this resignation; a refund of the presidential nomination fee I paid, the consideration for which, a fair and lawful primary, the party has not provided,” she stated.

Expresses gratitude to party supporters

Despite her exit, Busari-Akinnadeju expressed appreciation to party members who supported her ambition, noting that they were not responsible for her decision to leave, Vanguard reported.

She said grassroots supporters deserved better treatment from party leadership and reaffirmed her respect for their commitment.

“I record my gratitude to members of the party across the country who gave their time and hope to the work we shared,” she said.

Reaffirms presidential ambition under new platform

The Ondo State-born politician stressed that her resignation would not affect her broader presidential ambition, insisting she remains committed to her “Dare Nigeria” movement.

She said her experience within the party had only strengthened her resolve to pursue political reform and better leadership for Nigerians.

“My commitment to the 2027 presidential race and the Dare Agenda… is undimmed and is, in fact, strengthened by what I have witnessed,” she said.

Raises concern over internal party democracy

Busari-Akinnadeju also criticised the party’s internal processes, arguing that its handling of primaries raises questions about its capacity to govern effectively.

“A party that cannot conduct a fair primary among its own aspirants cannot credibly promise a fair country to its citizens,” she added.

NDC moves to ratify Obi's presidential ticket

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) has announced plans to ratify former Anambra State governor, Peter Obi, as its presidential candidate for the 2027 general elections following his emergence as the party’s sole aspirant.

The development sets the stage for a major political contest involving President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar ahead of the next presidential election.

Source: Legit.ng