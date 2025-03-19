The Senate has confirmed a letter from President Bola Tinubu for the National Assembly to approve or reject the declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers state

Opeyemi Bamidele, the Senate leader, raised the motion to debate the development in Rivers but was postponed by the senate

Before President Tinubu's motion could be passed, two-thirds of the Senate, which is 73 of the 109, had to vote in support of the bill

FCT, Abuja - The Senate has confirmed that President Bola Tinubu has forwarded a letter to the National Assembly to confirm the proclamation of a state of emergency in Rivers State, over the growing political crisis in the state.

However, the Senate suspended the motion to endorse or reject the approval of the president's declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers till 3 pm, without explaining the delay.

Letter to confirm suspension of Siminalayi Fubara from Bola Tinubu has been read by Godswill Akpabio at the Senate

Source: Twitter

Opeyemi Bamidele, the leader of the Senate, moved the motion, which was expected to be debated and voted on during the morning plenary, but the lawmakers unexpectedly deferred on the discussion.

According to the motion, there were worries over the growing tension in Rivers State. A development that has paralysed the state and obstructed the delivery of democratic dividends to the people.

The motion reads in part:

“Worried that there is a clear and present danger of the crises as some militants had threatened fire and brimstone with security report of disturbing incidents of vandalization of oil pipelines

“Convinced that there is the need to provide adequate and extraordinary measures to restore good governance, peace, order and security in Rivers State”.

For Tinubu's declaration to be approved by the Senate, a two-thirds majority (73 out of 109 senators) have to vote in support of the president's action before the emergency rule can be effective.

On Tuesday, March 18, President Tinubu announced the appointment of Ibas to oversee the affairs of Rivers after declaring a state of emergency on the state. The president's decision was followed by the escalation of the political crisis in the south-south state.

In curbing the growing crisis in the state, Tinubu announced the suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy Ngozi Odu and all the lawmakers in the Rivers State House of Assembly for an initial period of Six months.

The president then announced the appointment of Vice Admiral Ibasas the state's sole administrator. He was mandated to oversee governance in the state but was not expected to make any laws pending the period.

Source: Legit.ng