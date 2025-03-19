Breaking: Senate Postpones Debate on State of Emergency in Rivers, Reason Emerges
- The Senate has postponed its debate on President Bola Tinubu's state of emergency declaration in Rivers state to March 20, 2025, due to delays in the plenary session
- Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, who initially moved the motion, withdrew the discussion, citing the Senate Standing Orders 2023 (as amended)
- Tinubu earlier suspended Rivers governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy, and state lawmakers for six months and appointed retired Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas as the state's sole administrator
Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.
FCT, Abuja - The Senate, on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, suspended its plenary and postponed its debate on President Bola Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers state to Thursday, March 20, 2025.
State of emergency in Rivers: Why Senate postponed debate
The debate was postponed due to the delay in the commencement of the plenary on Wednesday, March 19.
As reported by Vanguard, the debate was initially scheduled to begin at 3 pm but Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, who moved the motion, stepped down discussions on the matter citing Order 1(b) of the Senate Standing Orders 2023 (as amended).
The motion was seconded by the Senate Minority Leader, Senator Abba Moro, PDP, Benue South.
In his motion, Senator Bamidele expressed apprehension about the security situation in Rivers state.
The motion read:
“Worried that there is a clear and present danger of the crises as some militants had threatened fire and brimstone, with security reports indicating disturbing incidents of vandalization of oil pipelines.
“Convinced that there is the need to provide adequate and extraordinary measures to restore good governance, peace, order, and security in Rivers State.”
Reason why Senate delayed its approval
Meanwhile, to approve the declaration, the Senate requires a two-third majority (73 out of 109 senators) to allow the emergency rule to take effect, Channels TV reported.
Senate reacts as Tinubu suspends Fubara
Legit.ng earlier reported that the Senate confirmed receiving correspondence from President Bola Tinubu regarding the six-month suspension imposed on Governor Siminalayi Fubara.
Recall that President Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers on Tuesday, March 18.
The president suspended Siminalayi Fubara, Ngozi Odu, his deputy, and all elected members of the Rivers State House of Assembly for an initial period of six months.
Tinubu then nominated Ibok-Ete Ibas, a retired vice admiral, as the sole administrator of Rivers and charged him with the management of the state without enacting new laws.
In a national broadcast, Tinubu cited prolonged political instability, constitutional breaches, and security threats as reasons for the measure.
Tinubu swears in Ibas as Rivers sole administrator
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that on Wednesday, March 19, Tinubu inaugurated retired Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas as the sole administrator of Rivers State.
This followed the suspension of Fubara and other officials. The swearing-in ceremony took place at the State House in Abuja a day after Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers.
