Former Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Ibokette Ibas, has been appointed as the sole administrator for Rivers state

President Bola Tinubu approved Ibas' appointment on Tuesday, March 18, after declaring a state of emergency in the state and suspending Governor Siminalayi Fubara for six months

Tinubu made the declaration on Tuesday during a national broadcast, noting that his actions were in the best interest of the people of Rivers

Rivers state, Port Harcourt - On Tuesday, March 18, 2025, President Bola Tinubu appointed Vice Admiral Onok Ete Ibas as the sole administrator of Rivers state.

Tinubu appoints Ibas as Rivers sole administrator

The appointment followed the declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers state.

Legit.ng reported that, through the declaration, President Tinubu suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara for an initial period of six months.

He said:

“In the meantime, I hereby nominate Vice Admiral Ibokette Ibas (Rtd) as Administrator to take charge of the affairs of the state in the interest of the good people of Rivers State. For the avoidance of doubt, this declaration does not affect the judicial arm of Rivers State, which shall continue to function in accordance with their constitutional mandate.”

Continuing, the president said:

“Apart from that both the House and the governor have not been able to work together.

“IBoth of them do not realise that they are in office to work together for the peace and good governance of the state.

“IThe latest security reports made available to me show that between yesterday and today there have been disturbing incidents of vandalization of pipelines by some militant without the governor taking any action to curtail them. I have, of course given stern order to the security agencies to ensure safety of lives of the good people of Rivers State and the oil pipelines.

“IWith all these and many more, no good and responsible President will standby and allow the grave situation to continue without taking remedial steps prescribed by the Constitution to address the situation in the state, which no doubt requires extraordinary measures to restore good governance, peace, order and security.”

Wike vs Fubara: Court judgement worsens Rivers crisis

Legit.ng understands that Governor Fubara and Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) are at loggerheads over the control of Rivers state.

Interestingly, the Supreme Court's judgement worsened their rift and divided the state House of Assembly as members pitched their tents.

Rivers lawmakers raise allegations against Fubara

Legit.ng earlier reported that Governor Fubara was accused of frustrating the move by the state House of Assembly to put an end to the political crisis.

Martin Amaewhule, from a faction loyal to the immediate past governor of Rivers, Nyesom Wike, raised the allegation against the embattled governor.

The House alleged that the governor's claim that he sent a letter to them was ridiculous and challenged him to present a copy of the document.

