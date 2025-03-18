In a significant twist, President Bola Tinubu on Tuesday, intervened in the political crisis rocking the Rivers state

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Tuesday, March 18, declared a state of emergency in Rivers state, citing escalating political unrest and security concerns.

Rivers crisis: Tinubu suspends Fubara, declares state of emergency

The announcement came in a nationwide address on Tuesday, where he highlighted the persistent crisis, the destruction of oil pipelines by militants, and the breakdown of governance in the state.

Tinubu stated that despite multiple interventions, the dispute between Governor Siminalayi Fubara and the state House of Assembly had weakened governance, leaving residents without the benefits of democracy.

With tensions escalating and security threats rising, the president said the extraordinary measure was necessary to restore peace and stability.

The declaration suspends the governor, his deputy, and the Assembly for six months, while federal authorities take control to prevent further deterioration of the situation.

Reno Omokri, Fani-Kayode, Shehu Sani reacts

In a swift reaction to the development, Femi Fani-Kayode, the former minister of aviation, described Tinubu's action as a bold and commendable move.

In a post shared on his X page, FFK as he is fondly called, also disclosed that Tinubu's action would restore normalcy to the state.

Fani-Kayode tweeted:

"The declaration of a state of emergency by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Rivers state is a bold and commendable move that will return sanity to the peace and sanity of the state. I also believe this will go a long way to bringing all the major players in the conflict back to their senses. When children refuse to stop fighting the father must step in lest they burn the house down."

Also reacting, former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, lauded the suspension of Governor Siminialayi Fubara, his deputy, Professor Ngozi Nma Odu, as well as the members of the Rivers state house of assembly.

Omokri also hailed the appointment of former Chief of Naval Staff, Admiral Ibokette Ibas, as the sole administrator for Rivers state.

Omokri, in a post shared on his X page on Tuesday, wrote:

"The suspension of the Governor of Rivers, his deputy, cabinet, and state Legislators, as well as the appointment of an administrator who would govern Rivers State under the supervision of the Federal Executive Council, is a most patriotic act and shows that the President has not taken any side but that of the Rule of Law.

"May God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria."

However, Shehu Sani, the senator from the eighth national assembly, who recently defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC), reacted to the political tension in Rivers state and Tinubu's intervention in a unique way.

Sani, in a post shared on his X page, wrote:

"The impeaching forces and the impeachment target can now rest for Six months."

Rivers crisis: Atiku reacts after Tinubu suspends Fubara

Similalrly, Legit.ng reported that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar criticised President Tinubu’s declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers state, calling it political manipulation and bad faith.

He accused Tinubu of negligence in addressing the crisis and held him responsible for the security breaches and unrest in the Niger Delta.

Atiku condemned the suspension of Governor Fubara as an assault on democracy, urging Nigerians to denounce the actions.

