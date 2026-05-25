Atiku Abubakar has asserted that democracy is solidifying in Nigeria after voting in the ADC primary elections

The ADC's presidential primary featured candidates Atiku, Rotimi Amaechi, and Mohammed Hayatu-Deen amid stalled consensus efforts

Atiku, previously in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), came second in the 2023 presidential election

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Yola, Adamawa state - Ahead of the 2027 elections, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has said that democracy has come to stay in Nigeria.

Legit.ng reports that the former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate made the assertion on Monday, May 25, shortly after casting his vote at the Ajiya Ward Polling Unit in Jimeta Yola, Adamawa state.

Atiku Abubakar speaks after casting his vote in Jimeta, Adamawa state, declaring that democracy has come to stay in Nigeria ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: @atiku

Source: Twitter

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) is holding its presidential primary election today, Monday, May 25, across the country.

The exercise is taking place in 8,809 wards and 774 local government areas (LGAs).

Atiku, Rotimi Amaechi, former governor of Rivers state, and Mohammed Hayatu-Deen, former managing director of the defunct FSB International Bank, are contesting for the party’s presidential ticket.

The party is proceeding with the primary after several attempts to adopt a consensus candidate hit a brick wall.

Atiku satisfied with ADC's election

Atiku cast his vote in Adamawa amid a crowd of ADC party faithful who turned out to vote on Monday afternoon, May 25. He spoke to Nigerians thereafter.

A statement from Atiku's media office read:

"The large turnout of voters is a clear indication of how party members are willing to participate in the ADC's internal democratic processes. I have no doubt that democracy has come to stay."

Legit.ng reports that Atiku, who has pursued the presidency since the 1990s, said the 2027 election will be his final attempt to become Nigeria’s president.

The ADC chieftain will be 80 years old by the time of the 2027 presidential election.

Atiku has contested for the presidency six times and has appeared on the ballot as a presidential candidate on three occasions, in 2007, 2019 and 2023.

The former PDP presidential candidate defected to the ADC in 2025.

The winner of the ADC's presidential primary contest will face President Bola Tinubu, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) flagbearer for the 2027 presidential election, and Peter Obi, the consensus candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC).

ADC presidential primary winner will face President Bola Tinubu of the APC and Peter Obi of the NDC in the 2027 presidential election. Photo credit: Atiku Abubakar

Source: Facebook

Read more on Atiku Abubakar:

Atiku not yet retired

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that ahead of the 2027 elections, Atiku accused "anti-democratic elements" of attempting to create confusion and dampen the momentum of the ADC.

According to a statement by Atiku's media office, obtained by Legit.ng, the former Vice President said insinuations that he has quit active politics are fake news.

Source: Legit.ng