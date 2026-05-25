Just In: Atiku Speaks After Casting Vote in ADC Election
- Atiku Abubakar has asserted that democracy is solidifying in Nigeria after voting in the ADC primary elections
- The ADC's presidential primary featured candidates Atiku, Rotimi Amaechi, and Mohammed Hayatu-Deen amid stalled consensus efforts
- Atiku, previously in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), came second in the 2023 presidential election
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.
Yola, Adamawa state - Ahead of the 2027 elections, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has said that democracy has come to stay in Nigeria.
Legit.ng reports that the former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate made the assertion on Monday, May 25, shortly after casting his vote at the Ajiya Ward Polling Unit in Jimeta Yola, Adamawa state.
The African Democratic Congress (ADC) is holding its presidential primary election today, Monday, May 25, across the country.
The exercise is taking place in 8,809 wards and 774 local government areas (LGAs).
Atiku, Rotimi Amaechi, former governor of Rivers state, and Mohammed Hayatu-Deen, former managing director of the defunct FSB International Bank, are contesting for the party’s presidential ticket.
The party is proceeding with the primary after several attempts to adopt a consensus candidate hit a brick wall.
Atiku satisfied with ADC's election
Atiku cast his vote in Adamawa amid a crowd of ADC party faithful who turned out to vote on Monday afternoon, May 25. He spoke to Nigerians thereafter.
A statement from Atiku's media office read:
"The large turnout of voters is a clear indication of how party members are willing to participate in the ADC's internal democratic processes. I have no doubt that democracy has come to stay."
Legit.ng reports that Atiku, who has pursued the presidency since the 1990s, said the 2027 election will be his final attempt to become Nigeria’s president.
The ADC chieftain will be 80 years old by the time of the 2027 presidential election.
Atiku has contested for the presidency six times and has appeared on the ballot as a presidential candidate on three occasions, in 2007, 2019 and 2023.
The former PDP presidential candidate defected to the ADC in 2025.
The winner of the ADC's presidential primary contest will face President Bola Tinubu, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) flagbearer for the 2027 presidential election, and Peter Obi, the consensus candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC).
Read more on Atiku Abubakar:
- Cleric releases 2026 prophecies, seeks prayers for Atiku, VeryDarkMan as full message emerges
- 2027 election: Peter Obi predicted to align with Tinubu, "he will never agree to work with the coalition"
- Atiku clarifies encounter with APC’s Yari in Abuja as ex-VP sets sights on sacking Tinubu
Atiku not yet retired
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that ahead of the 2027 elections, Atiku accused "anti-democratic elements" of attempting to create confusion and dampen the momentum of the ADC.
According to a statement by Atiku's media office, obtained by Legit.ng, the former Vice President said insinuations that he has quit active politics are fake news.
Source: Legit.ng
Ridwan Adeola Yusuf (Current Affairs Editor) Ridwan Adeola Yusuf is a content writer with more than nine years of experience, He is also a Current Affairs Editor at Legit.ng. He holds a Higher National Diploma in Mass Communication from the Polytechnic Ibadan, Oyo State (2014). Ridwan previously worked at Africa Check, contributing to fact-checking research works within the organisation. He is an active member of the Academic Excellence Initiative (AEI). In March 2024, Ridwan completed the full Google News Initiative Lab workshop and his effort was recognised with a Certificate of Completion. Email: ridwan.adeola@corp.legit.ng.