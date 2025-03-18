President Bola Tinubu has declared a state of emergency in Rivers State, and suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy Ngozi Odu, and all elected members of the Rivers State House of Assembly for six months

President Bola Tinubu has announced a dramatic escalation in Nigeria’s political crisis on Tuesday, March 18, as he declared a state of emergency in Rivers State and suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy, Mrs. Ngozi Odu, and all elected members of the Rivers State House of Assembly for an initial period of six months.

The decision, broadcast this evening, marks a significant intervention in the ongoing political turmoil that has gripped the oil-rich state.

Tinubu has temporarily relieved the democratically elected governor of Rivers state of his duty.

The announcement follows months of escalating tensions between Governor Fubara and key political figures, including former Governor Nyesom Wike, now the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory.

Reports indicate the move stems from allegations of constitutional breaches and governance failures, though specific details of the emergency declaration were not immediately disclosed in the broadcast.

Tinubu said:

“By this declaration, the Governor of Rivers State, Mr. Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy, Mrs. Ngozi Odu and all elected members of the House of Assembly of Rivers State are hereby suspended for an initial period of six months.”

The decision has sparked immediate reactions on social media, with X users expressing shock and concern.

Critics argue that the suspension collapses the state’s legislative and executive branches, potentially leading to a governance vacuum.

Importance of Rivers state to Nigeria

Rivers State, a critical economic hub due to its oil resources, has been a focal point of political rivalry, particularly since Fubara’s election in 2023, which followed a contentious split with Wike.

The state has seen protests, legal battles, and even the demolition of the state House of Assembly building in 2023, further deepening the crisis.

President Tinubu’s intervention, however, raises questions about federal overreach and the balance of power in Nigeria’s federal system.

As of this report, no official response has been issued by Governor Fubara or his administration, and security measures in Rivers State are reportedly being heightened.

The development remains fluid, with analysts and citizens awaiting further clarification on the emergency’s implications and the administration’s next steps. .

