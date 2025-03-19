Suspended Rivers state governor, Sir Similanayi, has finally moved out from his official residence

Fubara along with his family and security details vacated the Government House, Port Harcourt on Wednesday morning, March 19, 2025

Legit.ng recalls that President Bola Tinubu suspended Fubara, his deputy, and Rivers State House of Assembly after declaring a state of emergency

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Suspended Rivers state governor, Sir Similanayi Fubara, along with his family and security details, have moved out of the Government House, Port Harcourt.

Legit.ng reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu declared a state of emergency and suspended Fubara, his deputy, and the state assembly for six months.

Suspended governor Sim Fubara, family, and others move out of Rivers govt house on Wednesday, March 19, 2025. Photo credit: Sir Sim Fubara

As reported by Daily Trust, sources said Fubara moved out on Wednesday morning, March 19, 2025, as the new Sole Administrator, Admiral Ekwe Ibas (rtd) set up to take charge.

A security source said all the security details of the Government House have been removed and replaced.

“The governor left Government House this morning and the new administrator is yet to resume. We are expecting him any moment from now. The security details in Government House have been reshuffled. I can tell you that everywhere is calm and nothing is happening as we speak now.”

Legit.ng earlier reported that armed Nigerian soldiers with their Armoured Personnel Carrier took over the Rivers State Government House along Azikiwe Road in Port Harcourt.

The troops stormed the premises of the Rivers Government House around 9pm on Tuesday, March 18, 2025.

This was after President Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers state and suspended Governor Fubara and the state house of assembly for six months.

Legit.ng also reported that the suspended Rivers State House of Assembly said it did not pray for a declaration of state of emergency in the state.

The lawmaker, however, declared their support for President Tinubu, promising to abide by the declaration.

The Speaker Martin Amaewhule, made this known in a statement following their suspension and that of Governor Sim Fubara and his deputy.

Tinubu swears In Ibok-Ete Ibas as Rivers's sole administrator

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu swore in Ibok-Ete Ibas, a retired vice admiral, as the sole administrator of Rivers state.

The ceremony took place on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

President Tinubu appointed Ibas to take charge of Rivers state after declaring state of emergency to calm the political crisis rocking the oil-rich state

Fubara breaks silence after Tinubu's suspension

In a similar development, Legit.ng reported that Fubara reacted to the state of emergency declared by President Tinubu.

The embattled governor noted that he tried his best to comply with the law in the face of the impasses in the state.

According to Fubara, it was unfortunate that President Tinubu declared a statement of emergency and expressed optimism that Rivers state will remain resilience.

