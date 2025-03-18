BREAKING: Tinubu Declares State of Emergency in Rivers State

President Bola Tinubu has declared a state of emergency in Rivers State. Tinubu made the proclamation during a nationwide broadcast on Tuesday.

Section 305 of the 1999 Constitution interprets a state of emergency as a situation of national danger or disaster in which a government suspends normal constitutional procedures to regain control.

A state of emergency allows the President to immediately make any desired regulations to secure public order and safety.

Source: Legit.ng