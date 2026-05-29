A Nigerian lady who got frustrated rearing broiler has spoken out about the challenges she faced despite making her birds comfortable

The lady said she lost 25 broilers to cough and coccidiosis at the time the chickens were are the marketable meat size stage

A few people who watched her video said that using sawdust in her pen most likely caused the losses she experienced

A Nigerian lady who is a poultry farmer has lamented the huge losses she faced in her broiler farming.

She said that despite ensuring a high level of biosecurity, some of her birds died from cough and coccidiosis.

The lady says the losses frustrated her. Photo source: @viviandacreator

Source: TikTok

The lady (@viviandacreator) said the unavoidable losses happened despite the fact that the broilers were treated with antibiotics.

In resingation, she stated that such could happen from water or just the environment that the birds are in at a particular time.

As she narrated her ordeal, she scraped off caked litter from her pen as her healthy and big broiler skittered around.

The lady cleans her broilers' pen. Photo source: @viviandacreator

Source: TikTok

The lady became frustrated and had to ask her mother if there was anything she was doing wrong. Her mother lightly told her that sometimes such a tragedy happens in broiling farming.

A few Nigerians who watched her video pointed out that the sawdust she used in her pen is the probable cause of the cough her birds suffered, saying wood shavings are the best.

Watch her video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

drsuccessdvm said:

"Let’s start from the basics; 1. The saw dust from your video looks caked meaning it has stayed long. 2. You don’t use antibiotics for coccidiosis 3. You don’t have a mini foot dip in front of your farm door and you use same footwear from outside to inside of the farm 4. The net around your farm needs more ventilation."

sonia 6068 said:

"I use ginger, garlic, cayenne pepper, moringa leaves, and aloe vera mixed together, it works like magic."

Wizzy7 said:

"I can never be afraid of coccidiosis or Newcastle because i don’t like giving space in terms of drugs, neatness and organic treatment."

Akokor Amanfi advised:

"Check the design of your pen, too much concrete leading to poor ventilation and not enough clean air circulation.. keep ur litter dry and clean, do preventive antibiotics and regular vaccinations to ward off infections."

Adedayo Adejimi said:

"You might need to do a pen rest. Wash and disinfect the house , then leave empty for like 2 weeks."

Princess Williams said:

"The way you stand spray that wood dust is very wrong it can increase the cough because of the dust it produces."

Fante_vandam said:

"At least every 3 days change the litter around the drinkers if it is not automated For broilers maximum 2 weeks you need to change the whole litter due to the nature of the poop."

Man's noilers lay eggs

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian man who went into a poultry business many months ago has shown people his progress.

The smart man started chicken rearing from a day-old phase till when the chickens reached maturity, and started laying eggs.

Source: Legit.ng