Youth leaders of the ADC in Enugu state have endorsed former Rivers governor Rotimi Amaechi for the party’s 2027 presidential ticket

The group rejected claims that party members in the state support former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, insisting the presidency should remain in the south

They also called on the ADC national leadership to ensure transparency and fairness ahead of the party’s primary election

Enugu - Youth leaders of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) across the 17 local government areas of Enugu state on Saturday, May 23, declared support for former Rivers state governor Rotimi Amaechi ahead of the party’s 2027 presidential primary election.

The group also distanced itself from comments reportedly made by the Enugu state chairman of the party suggesting that ADC members in the state were backing former Vice President Atiku Abubakar for the presidency.

ADC youth leaders in Enugu state speak during a press conference endorsing Rotimi Amaechi for the party’s presidential primary. Photo credit: Enugu ADC youths

Source: UGC

Speaking at a press conference in Enugu, the youth leaders, led by Festus Ifesinachi Omeh, said they believed the presidency should remain in southern Nigeria in 2027 in the interest of “equity, fairness, and justice.”

ADC youth leaders reject Atiku

Omeh said the position attributed to the state chairman did not reflect the views of many young party members in Enugu State.

“We wish to state clearly and unequivocally that the chairman’s statement does not represent the position, mood, or wishes of the majority of ADC members and youths in Enugu state,” he said.

The group argued that allowing power to remain in the South beyond the current administration would help maintain national balance and unity.

Nigeria’s presidency has often rotated informally between the North and South, a practice political stakeholders say helps manage the country’s regional and ethnic diversity.

Enugu youths group declare support for Amaechi

The youth leaders said they were backing Amaechi because he is the only southern aspirant who has officially declared interest in contesting the ADC presidential ticket.

They described him as a candidate who represents “courage, competence, fairness, and national balance.”

The group also warned against what it described as attempts to manipulate the outcome of internal party processes ahead of the presidential primary scheduled for May 25th.

“We want to make it abundantly clear that ADC youths in Enugu state will not support or vote for Atiku Abubakar,” Omeh said.

Enugu youths call for transparency within ADC

The youth leaders called on the National Executive Council of the African Democratic Congress to closely monitor developments in Enugu state to ensure transparency and fairness within the party.

They urged the party leadership to prevent actions capable of creating tension among members ahead of the primary election.

ADC youth leaders in Enugu state reject ex-VP Atiku ahead of the party’s presidential primary. Photo credit: Enugu ADC youths

Source: UGC

Amaechi confident of winning ADC ticket

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Amaechi said he is confident of securing the ADC presidential ticket ahead of the 2027 general elections, while questioning Atiku's long-term electoral strength.

He argued that Atiku's repeated success in party primaries has not translated into presidential victory, suggesting that the pattern may continue in the coming contest.

Speaking during an interview on Trust TV on Monday night, May 18, Amaechi expressed doubts about Atiku’s chances going forward.

Source: Legit.ng