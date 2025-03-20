Vice Admiral Ibot-Ete Ibas on Thursday, March 20, 2025, resumed duty as the Sole Administrator of Rivers state

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu appointed and sworn in Ibas after suspending Governor Sim Fubara

After assuming office, Ibas held a closed-door meeting with security heads, the CP, the DSS Director, the Head of Service, and the Permanent Secretaries

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - The newly appointed Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibot-Ete Ibas, on Thursday, March 20, 2025, officially resumed duty at the Government House, Port Harcourt.

Legit.ng recalls that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu appointed Ibas as the sole administrator for Rivers state.

Tinubu approved Ibas' appointment on Tuesday, March 18, after declaring a state of emergency in the state and suspending Governor Siminalayi Fubara for six months.

Ibas was received at the airport by a term led by the Rivers State Head of Service George Nwaeke before moving to the State House.

The former Naval Chief was accompanied by security heads, including the General Officer Commanding, the 6 Division of the Nigerian Army, the Commander of the Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) Pathfinder, and the Commander of 115 Special Operations Group, Nigerian Air Force.

As reported by Channels Television, Ibas arrived at the Rivers government House around 12 noon.

The sole administrator was also received at the State Executive Council Chambers by Permanent Secretaries.

After this, Ibas held a closed-door meeting with security heads, the CP, the DSS Director, the Head of Service, and the Permanent Secretaries.

He disclosed that discussions were still ongoing with security heads and would speak further later in the day.

Ibas stated this while speaking to journalists after the meeting.

The sole administrator said that the situation in Rivers State appears calm, pledging to ensure that the situation is completely brought to normal.

Legit.ng also reported that President Bola Tinubu sworn in Ibas as the sole administrator of Rivers state.

The swearing-in ceremony took place at the State House in Abuja on Wednesday, a day after Tinubu declared a state of emergency in Rivers.

Legit.ng also reported that Rivers sole administrator vowed to restore law and order in Rivers state.

Ibas emphasised that he would be working with key stakeholders to ensure stability and security in the state.

President Tinubu had cited constitutional authority to suspend Governor Fubara and appoint Ibas amid escalating political tensions.

Senate takes decision on Tinubu's suspension of Fubara

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the senate passed and adopted the proclamation of President Tinubu on the six-month suspension he slammed on Governor Fubara of Rivers state.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio announced this after a closed-door session on Thursday, March 20, that lasted over one hour.

Earlier, Akpabio disclosed that President Tinubu had written the Senate a letter of proclamation on the six-month suspension the Nigerian leader slammed on Fubara.

