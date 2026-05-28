Blessing Fubara, the elder brother of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, has declared his intention to contest in Rivers’ 2027 governorship election on the platform of the NDC

Fubara Snr stated that he stood on competent, reliable and reputable ground to restore the soul of oil-rich Rivers state

The NDC member explained that the political happenings in Rivers cannot be overemphasised, alleging that the state is impoverished

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - Ahead of the 2027 elections, Blessing Fubara, elder brother of Rivers Governor Siminalayi Fubara, has declared his intention to contest the governorship election in the state under the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC).

As reported on Thursday, May 28, by The Punch, Fubara vowed to serve only one term if elected.

Blessing Fubara declares a 2027 Rivers governorship bid under Seriake Dickson-ledNDC. Photo credit: @NDCVanguard

Source: Twitter

Guardian also noted the development.

Multiple media reports say Fubara made the declaration ahead of the NDC's primary activities. He reportedly said he was offering himself as a capable and experienced candidate committed to restoring peace, economic prosperity and political stability in oil-rich Rivers state.

Fubara Snr said:

“Today, we see a Rivers State that is distressed. Today, we see a Rivers State that is shortchanged. Today, we see a Rivers State that is almost seeming like a conquered state. No. We are not conquered people."

Furthermore, Fubara appealed to supporters across the 23 local government areas (LGAs) of the state to participate actively in the party primaries, claiming to enjoy the backing of over two million card-carrying NDC members statewide.

NDC to hold primaries May 29

Meanwhile, the NDC has reaffirmed that its presidential, governorship, national assembly, and state assembly primaries will be held nationwide on Friday, May 29, 2026, despite adjustments that became imperative following the Eid-el-Kabir holidays and logistical challenges across the country.

In a statement signed by the party’s national chairman, Moses Cleopas, and national secretary, Ikenna Enekweizu, the party explained that the original 28 and 29 May timetable remained in force, but logistical challenges caused by the Sallah public holidays had affected movement across the country, Vanguard noted.

Fubara withdraws from APC primaries

Recently, Governor Fubara withdrew from the now-concluded All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primaries.

Fubara said leadership is ultimately about sacrifice, adding that there comes a time when personal ambition must yield to the greater good of the people.

Fubara Jnr withdraws from APC primaries in Rivers state ahead of the 2027 elections. Photo credit: s

Source: Facebook

Reacting to Governor Fubara's withdrawal, the APC clarified that the incumbent No.1 citizen of Rivers state was neither disqualified nor forced out of its governorship primary race, insisting that he voluntarily withdrew after scaling the party’s screening process.

In the same vein, Nyesom Wike, the minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), said he was not surprised by the decision of Fubara to withdraw from the APC governorship primary election in Rivers state.

According to Wike, “in the first place, he (Governor Fubara) ought not to have collected the (APC nomination) form because the agreement was reached that impeachment should be dropped, while he should also not talk about a second tenure."

Read more Rivers State news:

Blessing rejects Fubara placeholder claim

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Blessing acknowledged that incumbent Governor Fubara is his brother, but stressed that they do not share the same political ideology and that he is not serving as a placeholder for him in the party.

Fubara (Snr) debunked suggestions that he might be a placeholder for the governor, saying that Rivers people were familiar with his political track record.

Source: Legit.ng