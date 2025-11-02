A Nigerian lady shared a heartfelt video after attending a PTA meeting on behalf of her mother, who recently returned to secondary school

She captured the atmosphere of the school and reflected on how walking through the halls reminded her of her own school days

The lady also revealed part of what motivated her mother’s return to school and praised her determination in the viral video

A Nigerian lady has gone viral online after attending a PTA meeting for her mother, who has recently returned to secondary school.

She revealed the class her mother is currently in and shared her unique experience during the meeting.

Lady attends meeting on her mother's behalf

The video of the lady, which she posted online, impressed many people as she mentioned her mother’s class and gave a glimpse of her time at the meeting. She also showed the inside of the school, including a special room where certain skills are learned.

According to a post shared on her page @morgana.porsche via a popular social media platform, TikTok, the lady explained that her mother had returned to school and was scheduled for a PTA meeting. As a result, she decided to attend as her guardian.

The lady described her experience walking into the school, saying it made her remember her days as a student.

Speaking in the TikTok video, she said in part:

"A Saturday I did something so random, I attended a PTA meeting but not for my child, but for my mum. My mum is in SS3, her final year in secondary school, and I went as her guardian. I know it sounds crazy already, but let's just say it turned out to be a really sweet experience."

"The moment I stepped into the school, it felt so nostalgic."

"There I was trying to walk into the PTA meeting, acting like a responsible guardian. Everyone else came with their parents, and me, I came representing my mum. Honestly, it was giving big sister energy more than guardian energy."

After the conclusion of the meeting, the face of her mother, alongside a few students, was shown in the clip. The lady also explained the reason her mother decided to return to school.

"You could actually tell this was more than a meeting; it was a moment of reflection. Seeing the students, my mum’s classmates—made me really proud of her. She’s not just doing this for herself; she’s showing that it’s never too late to chase your dreams, no matter your age or stage in life."

As the event continued, the guardians who were present were taken around the school to different classrooms and workshops where various skills were acquired.

Speaking about one of these places, the lady added:

"The government really did a great job. Everything looked so neat, organized, and just so much better."

She made several other remarks in the post, and as she shared the video online, many concerned individuals stormed the comment section to share their thoughts and admiration for her mother’s inspiring journey.

Reactions as daughter represent her mother

LIZZIE wrote:

"Tell her not to follow boys, she should focus on her studies."

Sia added:

"My mom went back to uni at the age of 40 …she graduated as the best graduating student and now going for her masters . She is the real example of chase that dream relentlessly."

Efe oghenefejiro added:

"Tell her to remember the mother of whom she is and to make you proud oooo... let her know you got As all through secondary school and nor be two head you get o,if she nor pass no December clothes oo...make the tradition continue abeg."

Deborah Chinasa wrote:

"My mum enrolled sometime ago but kept falling ill,I think the fear was part of the reasons. I think we should get her enrolled again."

Reallifeofa9jamum stressed:

"Awwww! This is the sweetest thing on the internet today super proud of mommy and you for supporting her. Kudos!!!"

Lash tech in Ekpoma noted:

"Awwwn this so nice I wish my mom was alive she would have gone back to school."

Blackbarbie added:

"U can see our mothers would always pick education before men, but most of them are gone and don’t realize they been conditioned to be pined under men, more wins to her."

nazz_iyke shared:

"Alternative High School For Girls… My mum and I started JSS 1 together while I was going to my own school she went here, we both closed and came to back to sell at our shop in the Market. She had leave at JSS 3 cause we were moving to badagry… She still loves her school."

#Lifeofagraduateissweet said:

"Fun fact, my mother was part of the first graduating set that school produced. They were women in their late 40s who got a second chance at education. This was back in 2013."

Watch the video below:

