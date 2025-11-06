A young lady has shared her recent experience with an older woman whom she had employed to clean her house every Wednesday

According to the lady, the woman didn't come to her house on a particular day to clean and she got really worried

However, she got really surprised when she traced the woman to her house, only to make an unexpected discovery

A young lady recently took to social media to recount her experience with an elderly woman she had employed to clean her home every Wednesday.

She explained that the woman had been coming over to clean every week but failed to appear on a particular day, which made her worried about what could have gone wrong.

Lady shares experience with older cleaner

Identified as @kyeruphiona on X, the lady narrated that she had gone in search of the woman to know what had gone wrong.

She disclosed that the elderly cleaner had always been professional and punctual in her duties, so her absence felt unusual.

Repeated phone calls went unanswered until, eventually, the cleaner's daughter answered the call and informed her that her mother was unwell and unable to work that day.

Wanting to show kindness, the young lady decided to pay her a visit and take along a small gift basket filled with fruits.

According to her post, she entered the address provided into Google Maps and followed the directions, expecting to arrive at a humble home.

To her surprise, she ended up in a classic residential area surrounded by luxurious houses.

At first, she assumed the Google system had made a mistake, but when she confirmed the location, she realised she was exactly where she needed to be.

The woman she had thought was a struggling worker lived in a luxurious house, clearly doing very well for herself.

It turned out that the elderly woman was not in financial need at all but was a retired woman who simply took on cleaning jobs out of boredom rather than necessity.

She narrated:

"There's this sweet old lady who cleans my house professionally every Wednesday. Today, she didn't show up. I called her number several times. No answer. Finally, someone picked up. It was her daughter. "Mom's sick," she said. "She can't come. Feeling bad, I decided to visit her with a basket of fruits. I put the address into Google Maps and ended up in a posh neighborhood.

"I thought, "Not again. Google Maps is messing with me." But no, I was exactly where I was supposed to be. I get out, still in awe, and there she is. Living in a very posh house. Turns out, she’s loaded. Retired, just bored, and cleans houses for fun. Meanwhile, all this time I was over here thinking I was doing her a favor. Kumbe."

Reactions as lady shares experience with cleaner

Nigerians stormed the comments section to react to the post.

Julio said:

"She's definitely a white, no black person would do a house maid work as a hobby."

The Coach said:

"I used to work for a millionaire guy & was always wearing jeans & takkies,one day some White's come for a meeting wearing suits & we were making photocopies with the boss they just passed.They went to the secretary to ask the boss but not knowing they passed not greeting him."

Andre Powers added:

"My former landlady worked at the welfare office for yrs and owned 5 houses, she worked as housekeeper in retirement for a popular supermodel. She barely spoke English & her daughter became a Dr with her own practice. Looks can be deceiving."

See the post below:

