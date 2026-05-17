A young Nigerian lady who attended a church in Germany for the first time has shared her experience online

In her social media post, she listed the things she noticed and added photos that helped to explain all her points

She mentioned the name of the church she attended in the comments section of the trending post

A young Nigerian lady who attended a church in Germany for the first time got people talking online after pointing out 6 unusual things she noticed.

The individual posted her experience on her social media page and also shared photos with captions that explained her experience.

Nigerian lady goes viral after sharing experience of church service in Germany. Photo Source: TikTok/ezinne.xx

Source: TikTok

Lady attends church in Germany, shares experience

@ezinne.xx explained in her post that the experience she had was entirely different from what she experienced in the churches she attended in Nigeria.

In the comments section of her TikTok video, she explained that the church she attended was an Anglican Church.

In the first photo she shared, she added a description that explains her story:

“I attended church for the first time in Germany and here’s what I observed.”

Speaking about the first thing she noticed, she wrote:

“We weren’t many. The church wasn’t as filled up as what I’m used to in Nigeria.”

The second thing she noticed, as contained in her post, is that most of the congregation was made up of older people.

She explained in the TikTok post:

“Most of the congregation was made up of older people.”

Thirdly, she added that the duration of the service in the church was very short, unlike what she experienced in Nigeria.

Her words:

“Service lasted for just 45 minutes, which was less than the 3–4 hour services I was used to in Nigeria.”

Nigerian lady shares 6 things she noticed after attending church in Germany for the first time. Photo Source: TikTok/ezinne.xx

Source: TikTok

The fourth thing she observed was about the praise and worship session. According to her:

“No praise and worship, mostly hymns and a very calm atmosphere.”

She also mentioned that the service was conducted in the German language, so she spent most of her time trying to catch up.

“The service was done in German, so I spent half of the time trying to keep up.”

The sixth thing she observed was that there were snacks and breakfast ready after the service.

@ezinne.xx wrote:

“There were snacks and breakfast after service.”

In the description of the post, she wrote:

“Still searching for an African community church here, but I really loved the 45-minute service.”

As she shared this online, people took to the comment section of the page to react to her post.

Reactions as lady attends German church

doctorlee04 shared:

"Please was there any form of collection (offering and tithe)during the service?"

Shasho@1986 said:

'That's how church and speaking to God should be. A place of quietness "

Maro explained:

"The anticipation to go to church. short, quiet and there will be snack."

Deborah noted:

"Exactly. What I experienced. I attended church service with my kids and we were 17 of us in total. Made up of the older generation but for a young boy I think was the Rev.‘s son."

memoryliseho added:

"Very interesting. What church is it?"

minvic24 shared:

"Is there anyone here in Germany who can help with answering some question from someone based in uk planning to relocate into Germany?'

Olando Green stressed:

"Tell us some of the prayer topics that were raised. I want to see something."

eardrumstudios shared:

"The snack part is very very good, we don't usually have that here.'

mr. Onyango explained:

"Was there a fundraising or some pending project that requires money?"

muwanguzisp added:

"Additionally, God answered people's prayers. Isn't it?"

Aba_Simmons noted:

"This is what I really want, quiet organized and peaceful."

OSCAR added:

"We have an African community service in Essen. here you will feel like it's Nigeria because most of the services are done with Igbo language."

Rumelax said:

"Maybe you can try one of these so called Freikirche like Baptisten or Pfingstgemeinde. There it's very different."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian lady in the United Kingdom shared her experience after taking her mother to church during her visit. She said her mother reacted differently to UK church services and complained that she was not satisfied spiritually, preferring the style of Nigerian churches.

Lady shares experience in UK church

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian lady shared her joyful experience after attending a church service in the United Kingdom, where food was freely served to congregants after the service.

She showed clips of different meals prepared for members, saying the gesture made her very happy, and she even took two plates of food.

Source: Legit.ng