A live video by Big Brother Naija show winner Imisi has surfaced online following her mother's viral video

In the recording made by her mother, the elderly woman cried out, claiming that her daughter had abandoned her after campaigning for her win

In another video, when fans asked Imisi about her mother, she shared what she has been doing for the woman

A TikTok live video by Imisi Ayanwale, winner of Season 10 of the Big Brother Africa reality show, has surfaced amid allegations made by her mother.

In the video, Imisi’s mother cried out, claiming that her daughter had abandoned her after winning the reality show.

Fans react to video of BBNaija’s Imisi speaking about her mother. Photo credit@imisiofficial

Source: Instagram

She was seen sobbing as she expressed that she had campaigned for her daughter to win and didn’t deserve the treatment she was receiving.

In a video making the rounds, some fans asked Imisi about the allegations made by her mother, questioning whether she was taking care of her. Imisi responded by stating emphatically that she is taking care of her mother, emphasizing that her family is her priority.

Imisi speaks about her siblings in recording

In the recording, the reality show winner also spoke about her love for her siblings, sharing that they mean a lot to her. She mentioned that she had just finished a video shoot for her last job.

Fans drag BBNaija’s Imisi's mother after her video. Photo credit@imisiofficial

Source: Instagram

Controversy surrounding Imisi’s mother

It’s worth noting that Imisi’s mother was in the spotlight a few months ago during her daughter’s prize presentation ceremony.

At the time, a woman accused Imisi’s mother of having been thrown out of the house when she was just 12 years old. The woman also claimed that people had taken advantage of the reality star, resulting in her pregnancy.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Imisi's video

Netizens reacted to the video made by the reality star about her mother and family. They shared their take on what Imisi's mother might need from her. Here are comments below:

@iamsheyifunmi_ shared:

"Maybe mummy is expecting half of the money she won as per emi ni Iya e ."

@layo4sure reacted:

"If she really wants to enjoy that money with peace of mind,no unnecessary billing from family, please set your mum up ,let her have a good business that can sustain your siblings school and feeding.But you see given your mum 50k today tomorrow 20k another time 100k it won't do anything o , because she will keep coming back."

@abby_jnr12 shared:

"Abi mama dey expect her to build her house ND buy car n."

@onikanniolusholanifemi commented:

"It is obvious now even on the live some of her siblings was with her. It is well sha."

@anitamorre_ shared:

"How much has imisi earned to take care of her mum. She has to be fully financially independent first . No be who stand belle full Dey carry person?"

BBN winner, Imisi suffers wardrobe malfunction on stage

Legit.ng had reported that Imisi was seen struggling with her clothes after she was called on stage as the winner of the reality show. In a viral video, as Imisi turned her back to the audience who came to witness the live show, her zipper was almost down.

She tried to use her hand to cover it before leaving the stage.

