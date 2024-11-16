A Nigerian lady has displayed her mother's secondary school results on social media and left people in stitches

She said her mum had bragged about always claiming the first position in class when she was in secondary school

The lady's mum's grades and teacher's remarks caught people's attention and sparked a conversation about parents' results

A young lady has amused many people after posting three of her mother's secondary school results online.

The lady, @yellowpawpaw_4, had bragged about always topping her class in secondary school, but her results showed otherwise.

She said her mum claimed to always come first in class. Photo Credit: @yellowpawpaw_4

Source: TikTok

Putting her mum's statement in words, the lady wrote:

"My mum: When I was in school, I always take first position. Don't play with me when it comes to academics."

Sharing her mum's results, the lady was amused and wrote:

"Mama the mama.😂😂😂😂 Evidence really full ground."

In one of the results, her mum came 79th in a class of 164 students and got a "stop noisemaking and quarrelling" remark from her teacher.

In another result, her mum was described as generally weak.

See her mum's result in video below:

Reactions trail her mum's school results

BLUE💙🐬🧊 said:

"She try abeg,what about the people when carry 100 downward."

Kiki773 said:

"99th Position in geography 😅😂 out of how many people?"

mhizadorable6 said:

"Na so Dem dey lie for us."

PERFUME.VENDOR.IN.LAGOS said:

"I wish I can see my daddy own that man too dey brag."

Somi Christoph said:

"My father's own was F parallel...the only thing that man passed was long jump."

Arewaibukun😎 said:

"Lol Omo u took it personal .. 😂u go find d result come out ohh."

prettyAG65 said:

"😁😁My dads own was actually first but my mum was second."

Rockchic_Princess Chiamaka said:

"The teacher wrote stop noise making and quarreling."

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Catholic priest's old WAEC result had surfaced online and got people talking.

