Regina Daniels has shared some good news about her parents amid the ongoing family and marriage crisis

In the post, she shared a short video of her parents holding hands as they walked out together

Fans were excited by the development, offering their well-wishes and words of encouragement for the family

Nollywood actress Regina Daniels and her fans breathed a sigh of relief after she shared a beautiful video of her parents.

The actress and her family have been under immense pressure, with Regina publicly speaking out about domestic violence and the arrest of her brother, Sammy.

Fans react to Regina Daniels's post about parents. Photo credit@regina.daniels

Source: Instagram

Regina faced online backlash, with some celebrities supporting her while calling out her husband. In the video, Regina revealed that her parents had reunited for the sake of their daughter's happiness.

. She shared that they were once sworn enemies, but are now together in Abuja because of her brother's detention.

Regina Daniels shares hope for her brother’s release

In the lengthy post, Regina expressed hope that her brother, Sammy, would soon regain his freedom. She mentioned that the wait for his release was becoming unbearable and vowed to go to the authorities and make a scene if necessary, as she believes she is the one Ned Nwoko wanted to target.

Regina Daniels praises mother in post. Photo credit@ritadaniels

Source: Instagram

Regina Daniels talks about her parents

The mother of two also opened up about her parents. She shared that her father, a renowned lawyer, had been affected by the state of affairs in Nigeria, promising to share more about him with her fans in the future.

Speaking about her mother, the actress described her as a "powerhouse" and emphasized that both parents would do anything to support their children. She declared her love for them and stated that what had just happened was everything she had ever wanted.

The resurfacing post from Regina Daniels’ father

A few weeks ago, when Regina first cried out about the domestic violence in her marriage, an old post by her father resurfaced on Facebook.

In the post, he shared pictures with his children and expressed how his wife had pushed him aside because he didn’t support Regina’s marriage to Ned Nwoko.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Regina Daniels' video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the video shared by the actress. Here are comments below:

@childofgracelove shared:

"Aww, I'm sooo happy for this. Family is everything. Family that stay together fight together. Sending you love and strength Gina."

@sweezzy1 reacted:

"It is time to create that storm G! Watching Sammy cry broke me and still breaking me.Jaeda screaming my daddy is bleeding shattered me. But no yawa ! It forever remains family over any freaking body."

@didiekanem shared:

"Let me hold back those tears cos hmmm, sending you and your family all the love."

@queenmercyatang shared:

"This is beautiful."

@iamyvonnejegede commented:

"We just need the necessary people in our lives. Sending love to your family."

Regina Daniels, mother dance in viral video

Legit.ng had reported that Regina Daniels had shared a fun video she recorded with her actress mother.

The clip came after her altercation with Angela Okorie over Mercy Johnson's case.

Source: Legit.ng