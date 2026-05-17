Man shot dead during All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election in Plateau State

It was gathered that disagreement over delayed election sparks protests among APC members

A resident said soldiers fired shots after being pelted with stones by protesting youths

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Plateau State - A man identied as Sani Abdullahi has been shot dead at the venue of the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary election for the House of Representatives seat in Plateau State.

The deceased was reportedly shot dead by soldiers following a disagreement over the commencement of the exercise.

As reported by Daily Trust, the deceased is a resident of Kasuwan Ali Community in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State.

A resident, Ibrahim Sale, said the trouble started when some APC members protested the delay in the commencement of the primary earlier scheduled for Saturday, May 16, 2026.

“The exercise was supposed to hold on Saturday morning, but it didn’t take place because of the absence of returning officers. So the youths started protesting, alleging that the delay was deliberate.

“As this was going on, government officials who came to witness the exercise decided to leave because of the absence of the electoral officers. But some youths blocked the road to prevent the officials from leaving the venue.

“The youths insisted they would not leave until electoral officers arrived to conduct the primary. This drew the attention of security personnel, who moved in to disperse them. As soon as the security personnel arrived, the youths started throwing stones at them. The soldiers then started shooting, and a stray bullet hit the victim.”

Source: Legit.ng