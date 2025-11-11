A young lady shared a story from a Delta wedding when she was just 17, saying something unexpected happened that left her very scared

On TikTok, she recalled how rich people acted in ways she didn’t expect, and how the situation made her feel nervous and cautious

Her story quickly drew attention online, as she used it to warn other young people to be careful in similar situations

A Nigerian lady has shared a personal experience, recounting an incident that happened to her several years ago in Delta state when she was just about 16 or 17 years old.

She made the statement amid the ongoing marital clash between popular Nigerian actress Regina Daniels and her husband, Ned Nwoko.

Lady opens up about scary experience

Both parties had been discussing their marital issues on social media amid claims of maltreatment and substance use. Regina Daniels, the Nollywood actress, claimed she was mistreated in her matrimonial home, while Ned Nwoko dismissed the allegations and shared his side of the story.

Amid the back-and-forth, a lady took to social media to recount what happened to her in Delta state at the age of 16 or 17.

According to a video she shared on her TikTik page, @evanas826, she mentioned that Delta state is home to many wealthy individuals.

She revealed that, just like Regina Daniels, who married at a young age, she had a similar experience when she and her mother attended a wedding in Delta state.

In her TikTok video, she said that after several hours at the event, her mother directed her to the bride, who asked her to go somewhere to collect takeaway, and something unexpected happened there.

She began the video saying:

"You see all those Delta millionaires and billionaires, pray make you no enter their trap een. Yes, see that age wey Ned take see Regina marry, that is the perfect age dey take dey strive for Delta State. When I dey grow that time, at 16/17, that time I don dey do make-up."

She then described the main incident:

"As I go meet the bride, she talk say make we go inside say her sister go give us takeaway, I no know say all those big men dey the parlour like that. Naso I burst parlour, burst am straight. I waka straight. My heart even cut when I see people. That time wey you see me, I be like orange wey just nee ripe. Naso I carry food pass, before you know na so two bodyguards block me, say daddy wan see me."

As she shared her story, many individuals were captivated by her experience and took to the page to comment and share their thoughts.

Reactions as lady says billionaire approached her

Melanin Goddess noted:

"And they are very toxic."

SkincareVendorInOwerri stressed:

"Delta people are very funny with their accent."

MildAnnie noted:

"I no understand... This gist no complete o."

£viañ prẽsiďø stressed:

"Agbassa my town."

lucyyemga20 stated:

"I no just know weytin de worry all these madam and marriage rice sef."

psycho wrote:

"Abeg make Una bring me back to this page."

Harrygeithner908 said:

"Abeg drop the part2 make we no vex for you oooh because if I Dey vex I Dey know "

Nomnomsweet stressed:

"She say she no get papa for here."

peez_diapers_store added:

"Omo this your story telling skills na highest abeg part 2."

HanoShotIt/Mobile Videography shared:

"If you no finish this story I go write petition again you go Abuja high court."

HAPPY said:

"Abeg if na beans cook take tell us part 2."

