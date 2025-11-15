A Nigerian mother has shared an emotional video on TikTok recounting her experience with her cute son

In the video, she narrated that her little boy was unable to cry even up to eight days after he was born at the hospital

Social media users who came across her post on the TikTok app stormed the comments section to share their similar experiences

A Nigerian woman got people emotional after posting a heartfelt video recounting the frightening days after the arrival of her newborn.

She explained that even though her son arrived safely, something felt unusual from the very beginning, leaving her deeply worried.

Mum says baby didn't cry 8 days after birth

In the clip shared through her TikTok account, identified as @vivianmanafa, the mother spoke openly about the fear that took hold of her during that first week.

She disclosed that her baby stayed completely silent days after birth, and each day only increased her concern.

She remembered holding him close, hoping that he would cry, yet there was no sign of tears at the time.

The mother admitted that her son's quietness deeply worried her, and she found herself constantly praying while watching over her child.

She explained that she pleaded with God to keep her son safe through the 'strange' silence, as she couldn't bear the thought of losing him.

As she waited, she tried to remain strong, though the experience left her feeling overwhelmed with worry.

The long days without any sound from her baby made the situation even more frustrating, and she admitted that she clung to faith in those moments because it was the only comfort she had.

According to her, everything eventually changed, and her son finally let out the cry she had been hoping to hear, and from that day forward, he became far more vocal than she ever expected.

In her words:

"This 8 days after birth and my baby has not cried. I beg God to keep him and God did. He cries so much now."

Reactions as mum shares experience with baby

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to the trending video.

@Olabisi said:

"My daughter didn’t cry too and they told us she had cerebral palsy. Jokes on them, He’ll be fine by Gods grace."

@PRINCE ADELE ORIMADEGUN BABS said:

"The child get hanger issue, the initial agreement with the mother be say no be Nigeria he wan come."

@itz bella said:

"Mummy didn't bother your self, my son did not cry till one month, now he wants to chess everyone out of the house, God is great."

@monysstitchesandfabrics said:

"I hope is not cerebral palsy or autistic, he may just be naturally quiet tho, if d doc says he's fine, then you have nothing to worry about, he's cute."

@RAFYRAFY reacted:

"My baby was like that even when she cried I couldn’t hear her I thought she was either one of that or may be mute but tell you what happened after two years this girl can talk like a sewing machine."

@user46197414238198 said:

"Just came back from your page you’ve done an amazing job. Abah madam God bless your and your family you’re amazing."

@ADANWA added:

"I didn’t cry as a baby o my mom thought something was wrong with me she would sometimes leave me and go to market for hours id wake up shiit myself and play without even crying, she still talks about it till date, I was such a sweet baby it could be the same here."

