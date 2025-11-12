A soldier stopped FCT minister Wike, and the video of it went everywhere online, with many people watching again and again

The sister of the soldier who challenged FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, has gone viral online over the one promise she made to him after watching the video of his clash with the minister.

She took to her page to make the statement as she spoke about her brother and how he composed himself during the faceoff.

Soldier’s sister reacts to viral video

The said soldier, whose name is identified as Yerima, had gone viral on social media hours earlier over how he reacted when confronted by the FCT minister.

Nyesom Wike had tried to access a property in Abuja but was prevented by the soldier, who mentioned that he was acting on orders.

Amid the back and forth, the sister of the individual took to her page to speak.

According to a post she made available on her page, @OumarMrs, via a popular social media platform, X (formerly Twitter), she mentioned that she is proud of her brother.

She wrote:

"My brother made me so proud. We are just here eating koko and akara with this video on repeat."

She went on to add that the video of the incident has been on repeat as they enjoyed a particular meal combination while watching it.

She made a promise to him for his good deed.

She wrote:

"I promised to do his laundry for a month."

As she made the statement, concerned individuals stormed the comment page of the post to share their thoughts.

Reactions as soldier's sister speaks

@YusuffOlub10929 noted:

"Kudos to your brother, your brother is rare gem that can't be quantify, he really make us proud and we are proud of him too, no weapon formed against him shall prosper IJMN, sorry I m christian."

@ZINNY_ALI said:

"May whatever thing he believes in keep and protect him."

@am_pootal stressed:

"May Allah protect the Nigerian army and Nigerians."

@eromzyyy shared:

"Long time omar we use to talk in 2021 before my other account was banned."

@Yod100Hashem noted:

"The Young Officer made Nigerians proud except the supporters of this ravaging and looting govt. Can you imagine a public servant calling a Nigeria commissioned military officer on uniform " A FOOL" Shows how crass Wike is. Just a political hoodlum in charge of FCT!"

@sd_alie noted:

"The guy’s composure. Theoretically Imagine if General Sarham rtd. was his commanding officer, and the Naval Officer mentioned his name to Wike."

@MovPlug shared:

"Greet him for us. Tell him that Nigerians from all walks of life are super proud of him. He has become a standard."

@AtingSammy said:

"How far,ur bro no go like who go polish him shoe fr one month? I go use my own polish and brush."

Read the post below:

Lady hails soldier after Wike clash

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian lady saw a video of FCT Minister Wike arguing with a soldier. The soldier did not back down, even when Wike called him a fool.

The lady said the soldier was brave and should be praised. Her video made many people talk online, with lots of Nigerians saying the soldier did the right thing. Everyone was sharing their thoughts about the fight between the minister and the soldier.

