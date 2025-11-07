A woman called another lady and begged her to stop seeing her man because he was not giving her attention like before

A Nigerian lady has shared a phone conversation where another woman called her and began begging her to please leave her man alone.

She shared this on her TikTok page, and many individuals rushed to the comment section of the post to share their opinions after watching the video.

The lady in the video also added a caption to the post as she explained everything that happened in the said post.

According to a post she made available on her page, @jsttoxic5, via the popular social media platform TikTok, she added a description to the post which better explains the content in it.

The description of the post read:

"An unknown number called me in this big 2025 and threatened me to leave her man."

As the TikTok video plays, a lady can be heard in a phone conversation with the girl as they speak.

The lady on the other end begged her to please leave her man alone, explaining that he’s no longer giving her the attention she wants like he used to.

In the conversation, she also mentioned that whenever she asks her man for money, he doesn’t give her the full amount but only a part of it.

She said:

"I beg you, I don't know what's going on with my man, but Abeg, I did not come here to confront you, I just came to beg you."

After she pleaded, the woman who shared the TikTok video asked her who she was talking about.

She said:

"I don't understand, who's your man please? Which man are you talking about?"

The girl on the other end pushed further, saying she could have taken other steps to get what she wanted, but she cannot fight, and pleaded with the woman to understand her.

She continued:

"I wanted to text you on WhatsApp, but I felt you'll use me and do content. I've known about it for a very long time. He's no longer giving me attention, why?"

"I'll demand ₦300k, he'll give me ₦200k. It's not nice na. I don't have anything against you, everybody wants to survive. I'm begging you, girl to girl. Please, I beg you, this man is my everything."

As the video made its way online, concerned individuals stormed the comment section of the post to share their thoughts.

Reactions as woman shares phone call

Berry gold added:

"I will never be a reason for another woman tears."

Ibrotimer noted:

"E Dey sweet your belle.. no worries Your own they front."

BELLA’s DIARY wrote:

"Omor i feel her pain it’s not funny Abeg."

Silver_baby said:

"Omo na that money part Dey pain de girl."

sandra__wright said:.

"You still use am do content the main thing she dey avoid."

vicky_delight shared:

"In as much as I don’t support her for calling because of a man, I still think this is wrong cause she wasn’t rude not funny."

♥ℕ🅸🅃@⨳N⋆≋TI̷ꋬᴺ@ added:

"This thing ehn e funny and same way e no funny cos why these guys ehn dem go make person wan mad but na for person wey go fall in love sha."

𝕋𝕠𝕡 𝕓𝕠𝕪 stressed:

"E Dey sweet you now oh, till it’s your turn sha.. if she knew her worth she wouldn’t be doing this!!!!"

whura laposh noted:

"what do you feel like after posting it and she begged you."

Kaothar wrote:

"The girl that tried this with me in 2018 I made sure she came back to beg me cus why woman go dey her fellow women because of man."

Amara said:

"She’s not threatening you, just begging she’s inlove. But if she did threaten you nah when you go hold her man tight.."

Watch the video below:

