A Nigerian female doctor celebrated as her mum returned to school and started her primary school education

She shared how proud she was of her mother and how her mum was denied education against her wish

Many who came across the post hailed the woman and shared similar experiences about older people

A Nigerian female doctor got people talking after she announced that her mother just started primary school.

She celebrated her mum for returning to school and starting her primary education, despite all odds.

She said her mum was denied the opportunity to go to school. Photo: @aeesha_olumoh

In an X post by @aeesha_olumoh, the lady said she felt so proud of her mum for taking the bold step.

Doctor shares how mum was denied education

The lady narrated how her mum had always wanted to go to school.

However, her mother was denied education against her wish but decided to return to school after many years.

The lady also noted that it was never too late for people to do what they had always wanted to do.

She said:

“My mum started primary level of education today. I am soooooo proud of her. She wanted to go to school so bad but was denied. It’s never too late!”

Reactions as lady’s mum starts primary school

@Sisi_Yemmie said:

"Love it for her. My mom started sec school while I was growing up and continued all till uni while running several businesses. Love it for women who still chase their dreams."

@khanofkhans11_ said:

"Rooting for your mom."

@Amanda___praise said:

"Oh bless her brave heart. Wishing her all the best in her academic journey."

@DuksyG said:

"Wishing her all the very best! Looking forward to news of her university graduation in ten years."

@yettydlaw_ said:

"I wish my mom was alive to achieve her dream of becoming a nurse."

@beejay_enigma said:

"I’m proud of her and I’m glad you’ve done her proud..now let’s cheer her amazing self to success."

@_rasheedaah said:

"Wow. This is so beautiful to see. Rooting for her!"

@kareemcy_ayomi said:

"Oh! This is the sweetest thing. Tell her a lot of us are proud of her and we’re sure she’ll be an excellent student. Rooting for her."

@Ellaofthewest said:

"This just warmed my heart. Please tell her we are wishing her all the joy and fulfilment on this journey, she’s already winning."

@AlakuUche said"

"Helping adults who never went to school becoming literate is one of the things that gives me joy. Wishing your mum a smooth ride. #Neverlatetolearn #second chance education."

