An American woman who travelled all the way to Nigeria to reunite with the man she believed was the love of her life has cried out online.

In an emotional video, she opened up about the heartbreaking experiences that left her regretting the trip entirely.

American woman regrets living with Nigerian partner

The touching video was shared on Instagram by a user identified as @odogwukiwi, drawing concern from many viewers.

In the clip, she narrated how her time in Nigeria turned out to be a painful one rather than the romantic experience she had hoped for.

She explained that she endured ill-treatment from the man she came to stay with, a situation that left her feeling desperate to return home.

According to her, she had been living with her partner for a while before things began to take a painful turn.

Overwhelmed by the situation, she decided to speak out about what she was going through.

She recalled running downstairs simply to get some air, only to be followed and confronted by the man.

The American woman disclosed that he became angry with her for stepping outside, forcing her to quickly head back to the bedroom upstairs.

She emphasised that the experience had been unbearable, describing her stay in Nigeria as the worst trip she had ever taken.

The woman, who appeared emotionally exhausted, said her attempts to find a way back to her home country had all failed, leaving her feeling stuck and helpless.

She repeated that her time in Nigeria had been nothing short of a nightmare and that she only wanted to return home as soon as possible.

In her words:

"I ran downstairs to get fresh air. Look at him behind me. He got angry at me for being outside. I had to go back to the bedroom upstairs. This has been the worst trip of my life in Nigeria. It's the worst. And I'm making this video because I'm angry, I want to get home and nothing seems to work. This has been the worst."

Reactions as American woman laments over experience

Nigerians reacted to the video in the comments section.

Freedom.rain.7 said:

"How many time has Nigerians women warned you Americans to leave those Nigerian men alone."

Monicapatrick9046 said:

"You need to go to US embassy ASAP."

Riospedros said:

"I did a little research, she's made it, back home to USA."

Tarafryson said:

"My husban is Nigerian. When I came to visit, he took care of me. I had a great time, lived in a very beautiful house. My in-laws are great! We are still happily married living in US. It is not all Nigerian men.Its bad men every where. My husban and his people are Good Men and Women."

Threeplusme_ said:

"I wonder how many people told her not to go?"

Lolasoboharris reacted:

"If you are still in Nigeria, send me a message. I'm in Lagos and can help you."

Vivnkjw commented:

"Right now, she doesn’t need to hear all of the You should have known better this and that !!!Right now she needs help!!! Can we get an update on her situation please?"

Karmelcutie17 added:

"Him coming out putting his hands on his hips is sending me ma'am come on now."

