An woman touched hearts online after she shared a video to explain her story and seek help in locating some individuals

She mentioned the name of the school she attended and asked Nigerians for help in finding these people

She explained why she is looking for this group and mentioned the names of the ones she has found since she began the search

An elderly woman has gone viral online as she seeks help to locate her secondary school classmates who graduated in the year 1965.

She shared a video on social media, and several individuals have started reacting to the video.

Woman asks Nigerians for help

The woman mentioned the year she joined the class and also the year she graduated.

In the video, she mentioned that she was only able to locate one of the classmates and mentioned the name of the individual she has found.

According to a post she made available on her page, @user2734961732985, via a popular social media platform, TikTok, the woman, who revealed her name as Omolara Bankole, mentioned that she attended a school with the abbreviation AGGS between the years 1962 and 1965.

She went on to add that several of her classmates also graduated in the year 1965.

She shared her thoughts, announcing that she is seeking help to locate her other classmates who graduated with her in the year 1965.

Her statement in the TikTok video:

"My name is Omolara Bankole. I went to AGGS from 1962 to 1965. I joined the class in Class 2. I'm looking for my classmates that graduated in 1965. I couldn't find any of them; I only found Kehinde Aroyewunmi."

She explained in the video that she is trying to reach them so they can all celebrate the anniversary of 60 years of passing out.

She continued:

"I just want to see if I can get any of my classmates so that we can celebrate 60 years of passing out."

As she shared the post online, many individuals who came across it stormed the comment page to share their thoughts.

Reactions as woman finds old classmates

Ashley gracias stressed:

@Kush_Exchange:

"She speaks so well!!!!. 60 years of passing out keh.'

WASHINGTON said:

"Imagine looking for ur friend since 1965."

Jukebox🫆 said:

"Mummy kini BVN yin so that ma le fi bayin wa won."

Elegant Esther noted:

"I’m your class mate ma’am,I just finished my nysc,I been dey write carryover since then."

Koko said:

"Hope all of una know say una go reach this stage too. So be nice."

hiskryptonite20 wrote:

"How do most of you reason? She can get to them through their children you know?"

ABEOKUTA PHOTOGRAPHER noted:

"Good evening ma, hopefully you find them all. If there'll be a celebration party, i capture moment, that'll serve as."

Ebony_26th April shared:

"Mummy Aroyeun is my customer, she buys fish and turkey from me everytime. She’s a retired teacher.."

Investor noted:

"Mummy, please go to Agidibo fm and make announcements cos na radio most of them dey hear now or make you go Facebook."

omo boi said:

"Ore mi na so o.. e don tay’ Im glad to see u again ore. What about Kudi and shade. Hope say u stil de hear from them ore? Ire o."

