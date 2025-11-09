A Nigerian lady living in the UK has broken down in tears after her husband reportedly removed her from his visa

The woman was spotted weeping profusely in a viral video, saying that she no longer has a certificate of sponsorship

She said she urgently needs help in getting a job that would give her a certificate of sponsorship to continue living abroad

A Nigerian lady is currently at risk of being deported from the country where she resides.

The lady went viral after a video showed her weeping profusely and explaining what her husband did to her.

The lady risks being deported from the UK after 60 days. Photo credit: X/ChuksEricE and Getty Images/Aaron Foster.

Source: UGC

In the video which was posted on X by ChuksEricE, the lady said her husband has been threatening to remove her from his visa.

She said the man has finally done it and she is risking deportation. According to her, she currently does not have a certificate of sponsorship.

She noted that she has been given 60 days to leave the UK, get another sponsor or be deported.

She said:

"The person that I called my husband has been threatening me that he is going to remove me from his COS. Now, finally, he did it. I received a message from the Home Office, saying that I only have 60 days to get other sponsorship or to leave the country.'

She however did not mention the problem she had with her husband that warranted him to remove her name from the COS.

The woman said she has been given 60 days to get a new sponsor. Photo credit: X/ChuksEricsE

Source: Twitter

Watch the video below:

Reactions as woman weeps over what husband did to her

@iamtoch1 said

"I don’t think any man would go through the stress of processing the COS documents for his spouse to come over then yank her off esp if she’s been a good and respectful partner."

@justkency said:

"A man does not take his wife off his sponsorship except the marriage has broken down. If this is the case, then it is within his right to do so. The concern is that you are crying to the world for what you already had. I know it's cool and trendy to demonize men, but the cause of your problem is you."

@OloriOfOloris said:

"This is so sad. I hope she gets another form of sponsorship in the stipulated time."

@davidoghe said:

"The thing is, everyone will buy into the tears and let emotions avoid them from asking the important questions. The man you called your husband? What happened, why did he threaten to remove you from his COS in the first place before he finally did? How did you people get married and how long? Do you have kids? She only stated she's been removed from her husband's COS without saying what transpired."

Man gets wife deported from the UK

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a lady had narrated how a Nigerian man based in the UK had his wife deported after she allegedly abused him.

According to the lady, the man, who works as a carer, had sponsored his wife's relocation to the country.

After she arrived, however, she reportedly began to abuse her husband and called the police on him at one stage.

Source: Legit.ng