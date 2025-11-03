A video of Peller and Jarvis has surfaced online following a dispute over allegations of money laundering

In the clip, the female content creator is seen going on a night date with her partner, showing the person’s face

Fans were unimpressed after seeing the video, and they criticized both of them while discussing their relationship

Fans were not impressed after a video of Nigerian streamer, Habeeb Hamzat, better known as Peller, and his lover, Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, popularly known as Jarvis of Jadrolita, surfaced online.

Peller had accused Jarvis of engaging in money laundering, as news about the EFCC coming after her circulated online. It was also stated that Jarvis was going to sue her lover over his utterance.

In the video making the rounds on X, Jarvis was seen preparing for a date. She first went to the salon to have her hair done and gave the stylist a hug for doing a good job.

After having her hair done, she was also attended to by a makeup artist while recording a voice-over.

The female content creator flaunted her lovely look after her makeup while changing her outfit as well.

Jarvis shares a glimpse of her date

After preparing for her night out, she changed and headed to the door. Peller's voice was heard hyping Jarvis as she approached him.

He said she was more beautiful than her mother. He revealed his face after Jarvis opened the door for her to enter.

This is not the first time that Jarvis and Peller have fought and made up to the amazement of their fans. A few months ago, they both fought and even set dating rules for each other, also unfollowing each other.

However, they were later able to settle their differences. Peller went on to celebrate their dating anniversary after the fight.

How fans reacted to Jarvis and Peller's video

Netizens reacted after seeing the love birds getting together again. They shared their take about the two of them. Here are comments below:

@UncleFabian stated:

"Damage control, we know what you’re doing."

@Samlech77 reacted:

"From drama to date, that’s how every storyline should end."

@Medally07 shared:

"No issue at first Dey just give public what dey want."

@BamBam_1745 commented:

"Them sabi use socal media cash out erhn."

@Oludaily_ wrote:

"Na she no wetin she dey see for the relationship, when she’s done she will move to her mature bf. Sharp girl."

@wolexian commented:

"If no be madness I no understand why Una dey take these small children seriously and giving them a pr that doesn't worth it. If dey like make dem fight till thy kingdom come e no concern me."

Peller blasts Jarvis over her video

Legit.ng had reported that the skit maker was not happy with Jarvis over her reaction to their engagement. Peller had openly proposed to Jarvis and gave her a ring, however, she stated that it was just a promise ring she got from the TikToker.

Reacting to her outburst in a video, he lambasted her and told her fans what to do about their engagement, he also questioned her action.

