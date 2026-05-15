A young Nigerian man takes to social media to complain after his girlfriend, who told him to abstain from intimacy, cheats on him

He shared a post that shows what his girlfriend told him at the beginning of their relationship, which he agreed to but ended up regretting

His fresh post contains a screenshot that shows the WhatsApp messages of the lady after he discovered she had cheated on him

A young man whose girlfriend told him there would be no intimacy in their relationship has shared heartbreaking news online after he caught her cheating with someone else.

The individual explained that he had been deceived by the lady for four years and said she never loved him because of what he recently discovered.

Man posts WhatsApp chat after girlfriend who insisted on no intimacy cheats on him. Photo Source: Twitter/@instruvoice

Source: Twitter

Man reacts as girlfriend cheats on him

On his social media page, he attached a screenshot of the WhatsApp message that proved his statement, as the lady confessed.

Taking to his media page, @instruvoice_ wrote:

"I was deceived for 4 years 💔 She said she never loved me from the beginning and she wasn’t attracted 😪. SHE CHEATED!!!"

"I know love will definitely find me. I refuse to be damaged. ❤️"

As he revealed this, he attached a post he made seven months ago, which contained details of what he and his girlfriend agreed on before they started dating, including her statement that there would be no intimacy in the relationship.

Man cries out after girlfriend who banned intimacy cheats on him, shares WhatsApp chat. Photo Source: Twitter/@instruvoice

Source: Twitter

His statement read:

"My babe told me face to face before we started dating that no s3x, and I agreed. Even kissing is forbidden. She also doesn’t entertain dirty talks. She has greatly influenced my walk with God. We don’t text or call without me doing my devotion in the morning. She will always send me devotion every morning before we start talking."

"She is genuinely a child of God. So I am fully ready to comply with every one of her terms and conditions. Abstinence is very possible in a relationship."

As his post revealing what his girlfriend had done made its way online, individuals took to the comments section to react.

Reactions as man exposes his cheating girlfriend

@Sby107 added:

"Lmaooooo i am so sorry… when we say most people are using church to pretend, ppl will be arguing … you claim to be Christ like but you are doing rubbish…. 4 years?!!!! And she’s just saying this now bcs she has met someone else *smh."

@LuxuryOre1 explained:

"She wasn’t attracted to you. So the kingdom relationship manual was a tool to keep you off her skirt. She might not do the same to the man she admire and want.'

@thatgirltife_ explained:

"I'm sorry this is so funny 😭 so she used kingdom relationship to whine you? I understand not being attracted but she should've just told you."

@HandmaidenOgo shared:

"Yeh! Yeh! Yeh!! I remember you trended because of you and this your babe's gist. It's well ooh. Vehemently refuse to be damaged!!"

@Tobihbest said:

"Laughing my arsenal out, play stupid games win stupid prizes.shola should put his courses out so some of you can actually buy. she cheated or she has been cheating siiiincee!! but what do i know. bruh wear your "L" it is your badge of honor.Manageeee! it will do you like you want to die but you wont die."

@Khezman100 added:

"God suppose punish u join as the girl use u play, for this Nigeria una dey believe no s3x till marriage from Nigerian women and u dey spend on her oo, if u enter 10 relationships na wrong women u go dey fall into inshallah, Amen, Ase esu odara."

Read the post below:

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man shared how his relationship ended after discovering that his girlfriend had allegedly cheated on him and gotten pregnant by another man she once described as “a common tailor.” He revealed that the woman later married the same man.

Man refuses to pay delivery bill

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a Nigerian man refused to pay his girlfriend’s N500,000 hospital bill immediately after she gave birth because he found out she allegedly cheated on him during pregnancy.

He reportedly asked for a DNA test first to confirm if the baby was truly his before making any payment, and the story sparked mixed reactions online.

Source: Legit.ng