A Nigerian lady shared the touching story of her three siblings who are suffering from cerebra palsy

The lady, who shared her story on TikTok said her mother gave birth to the children at different times beginning from 2002

According to her, taking care of the children has been financially challenging because they spend N200,000 monthly on medication

A Nigerian lady whose three siblings are suffering from cerebral palsy has shared her experience.

The lady shared how her mother gave birth to the children the family has been battling with the challenge since 2002.

The lady said the family have been taking care of the children since 2002. Photo credit: TikTok/Yomilistens.

Source: TikTok

In a touching video posted on TikTok by @yomilistens, the lady, identified as Esther said the first child is 23.

She noted that the second child is 20 years old while the third one is 15 years old and all of them have cerebral palsy.

Esther, who is the first child of the family said since she finished university, she has been helping her mother to take care of the children.

She said her mother has two other children who are normal. Her story made a lot of people emotional.

Her words:

"It has been challenging. We have been going through it since 2002. I mean, 23 years ago when my sister was born after me. And I would say life is not realy easy. The first one, it happened through prolonged labour. The second one, after three years, it happened through jaundice. And after five years when my mummy gave birth again, it happened with meningitis."

Esther explained that her family is spending N200,000 monthly to buy medications for the children.

Esther said three of her siblings have cerebral palsy. Photo credit: TikTok/@yomilistens.

Source: TikTok

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady shares her family's story

@Anastasia said:

"Some of you didn’t even listen to the video. She clearly mentioned the causes. Cerebral palsy doesn’t happen during pregnancy, rather after pregnancy, and she clearly mentioned it. For hers, it’s prolonged labour, jaundice and meningitis respectively."

@Tessyama said:

"My sister, you will regret your sacrifice. As someone who has sacrificed so much for family, I’m telling you, it’s not worth it. Face your life, don’t let anyone manipulate you into losing yourself."

@AmoriTheCreator! said:

"I’m not sorry but I can’t give up my life for someone’s else. Letting go is also an act of love."

@Ayomide of Arsenal said:

"Honestly,what the family did is not love. Many will attach emotions to the comment. The family just chose to suffer themselves & you can’t tell me they are not stagnated."

@OSHODI said:

"Mother's manipulation, your life is stuck , how do you intend to work and solve the problem? face your life so that you can help them!!!"

Source: Legit.ng