Andraya Carter and Bre Austin: Balancing love and careers in the public eye
Andraya Carter, an accomplished sports analyst and broadcaster, and Bre Austin, a fitness coach, makeup artist, hairstylist, and lifestyle UGC creator, exemplify the perfect balance of love and ambition. Despite their public success, they prefer to keep their relationship largely out of the spotlight.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
Key takeaways
- Andraya Carter met Bre Austin at Orangetheory Fitness Buckhead in Atlanta, where Bre served as a fitness coach.
- Bre Austin has been married to Andraya Carter since 30 April 2019.
- Bre thrives in the beauty and wellness industry as a makeup artist, hairstylist, fitness coach, and lifestyle UGC creator.
Profile summary
Full name
Bre Austin
Gender
Female
Year of birth
1995
Age
30 years old (as of 2025)
Place of birth
Atlanta, Georgia, United States
Current residence
Atlanta, Georgia, United States
Nationality
American
Ethnicity
White
Religion
Christianity
Sexuality
Homosexual
Height in feet
5'9"
Height in centimetres
175
Weight in pounds
143
Weight in kilograms
65
Hair colour
Brown
Eye colour
Brown
Marital status
Married
Wife
Andraya Nichole Carter
Profession
Makeup artist, hairstylist, fitness coach, lifestyle UGC creator
Bre Austin's biography
The makeup artist was born in 1995 in Atlanta, Georgia, United States. She is 30 years old as of 2025. Bre is an American citizen of white ethnicity.
Bre Austin's career highlights
Andraya's partner is a makeup artist, hairstylist, and fitness coach. She previously worked at Orangetheory Fitness Buckhead in Atlanta as a fitness coach.
Bre Austin's Collabstr profile shows that Bre works as a lifestyle UGC (User-Generated Content) creator and personal trainer. Her bio states:
I'm a Lifestyle UGC creator and a personal trainer. I create organic or paid ad photography or videography for your brand's TikTok, Instagram, etc. I honestly appreciate all beauty the world has to offer, so I love sharing bits of everything that could bring solutions to any day life.
Carter and Bre Austin's love story
Although it's unclear when Carter and Bre started dating, they are believed to have first met at Orangetheory Fitness Buckhead, where Bre was employed as a fitness coach. The couple exchanged vows in a private ceremony on 30 April 2019. They currently reside in Atlanta, Georgia, United States.
Bre Austin's wife, Andraya Carter, is a sports analyst, former college basketball player, and reporter with ESPN and the SEC Network. She covers college basketball, college football, and the WNBA. Andraya co-hosted Out of Pocket with Alyssa Lang until 2023 and later that year joined ESPN's NBA coverage as a sideline reporter.
Bre Austin's height and weight
The hairstylist is approximately 5 feet 9 inches or 175 centimetres tall. She weighs approximately 143 pounds or 65 kilograms.
FAQs
- Who is Bre Austin? She is a fitness coach, hairstylist, makeup artist, and lifestyle UGC creator.
- What is Bre Austin's age? Bre is 30 years old as of 2025. She was born in 1995.
- What is Bre Austin's nationality? She is an American citizen.
- Where is Bre Austin from? The makeup artist hails from Atlanta, Georgia, United States.
- Is Bre Austin Carter married? She married Andraya Nichole Carter, an American sports analyst and former collegiate basketball player.
- When did Bre Austin and Andraya Nichole get married? Bre Austin married Andraya on 30 April 2019.
- Is Bre Austin on social media? Bre is active on social media, especially on TikTok, where she showcases beauty, wellness, and lifestyle content.
- How tall is Bre Austin? The hairstylist is 5 feet 9 inches or 175 centimetres tall.
Bre Austin is a hairstylist, fitness coach, makeup artist, lifestyle UGC creator, and personal trainer. She and her partner, Andraya, keep their relationship private, maintaining clear boundaries between their public careers and personal lives. She resides in Atlanta, Georgia, United States.
Legit.ng recently published the biography of Carlos Alman. Carlos Alman, a retired Dominican-American taxi driver from New York City, is best known as the father of Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B.
Carlos Alman, originally from the Dominican Republic, currently resides in New York City, New York, United States. He married Clara Mercedes Almánzar in 1991, but their relationship ended shortly after the birth of their second child. Is he currently married? Get all the answers you need in his bio.
Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.
Source: Legit.ng
Isaac Wangethi (Lifestyle writer) Isaac Wangethi has been a content writer at Legit since September 2021. He has gained valuable experience working on various projects, such as celebrity biographies, lifestyle, news and many more. Isaac won the Writer of the Year Award on Legit in 2023. He earned a Bsc. of Science in Information Technology in 2017 from the University of Nairobi and a Higher Diploma in Computer Software Engineering from Gretsa University in 2021. In 2023, Isaac finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. In March 2024, he completed the Google News Initiative course. Email: Wangethin@gmail.com