Andraya Carter and Bre Austin: Balancing love and careers in the public eye

Andraya Carter, an accomplished sports analyst and broadcaster, and Bre Austin, a fitness coach, makeup artist, hairstylist, and lifestyle UGC creator, exemplify the perfect balance of love and ambition. Despite their public success, they prefer to keep their relationship largely out of the spotlight.

Andraya Carter is seen leaving her hotel (L). Bre and Andraya on their wedding day (R). Photo: Jose Perez, @jordancrossing on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Andraya Carter met Bre Austin at Orangetheory Fitness Buckhead in Atlanta, where Bre served as a fitness coach.

in Atlanta, where Bre served as a fitness coach. Bre Austin has been married to Andraya Carter since 30 April 2019 .

since . Bre thrives in the beauty and wellness industry as a makeup artist, hairstylist, fitness coach, and lifestyle UGC creator.

Profile summary

Full name Bre Austin Gender Female Year of birth 1995 Age 30 years old (as of 2025) Place of birth Atlanta, Georgia, United States Current residence Atlanta, Georgia, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Homosexual Height in feet 5'9" Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 143 Weight in kilograms 65 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Marital status Married Wife Andraya Nichole Carter Profession Makeup artist, hairstylist, fitness coach, lifestyle UGC creator

Bre Austin's biography

The makeup artist was born in 1995 in Atlanta, Georgia, United States. She is 30 years old as of 2025. Bre is an American citizen of white ethnicity.

Bre Austin's career highlights

Andraya's partner is a makeup artist, hairstylist, and fitness coach. She previously worked at Orangetheory Fitness Buckhead in Atlanta as a fitness coach.

Top 5 facts about Bre Austin. Photo: @tlks00n/TikTok (modified by author)

Source: Original

Bre Austin's Collabstr profile shows that Bre works as a lifestyle UGC (User-Generated Content) creator and personal trainer. Her bio states:

I'm a Lifestyle UGC creator and a personal trainer. I create organic or paid ad photography or videography for your brand's TikTok, Instagram, etc. I honestly appreciate all beauty the world has to offer, so I love sharing bits of everything that could bring solutions to any day life.

Carter and Bre Austin's love story

Although it's unclear when Carter and Bre started dating, they are believed to have first met at Orangetheory Fitness Buckhead, where Bre was employed as a fitness coach. The couple exchanged vows in a private ceremony on 30 April 2019. They currently reside in Atlanta, Georgia, United States.

Andraya Carter speaks during their broadcast ahead of the game. Photo: Lance King

Source: Getty Images

Bre Austin's wife, Andraya Carter, is a sports analyst, former college basketball player, and reporter with ESPN and the SEC Network. She covers college basketball, college football, and the WNBA. Andraya co-hosted Out of Pocket with Alyssa Lang until 2023 and later that year joined ESPN's NBA coverage as a sideline reporter.

Bre Austin's height and weight

The hairstylist is approximately 5 feet 9 inches or 175 centimetres tall. She weighs approximately 143 pounds or 65 kilograms.

FAQs

Who is Bre Austin? She is a fitness coach, hairstylist, makeup artist, and lifestyle UGC creator. What is Bre Austin's age? Bre is 30 years old as of 2025. She was born in 1995. What is Bre Austin's nationality? She is an American citizen. Where is Bre Austin from? The makeup artist hails from Atlanta, Georgia, United States. Is Bre Austin Carter married? She married Andraya Nichole Carter, an American sports analyst and former collegiate basketball player. When did Bre Austin and Andraya Nichole get married? Bre Austin married Andraya on 30 April 2019. Is Bre Austin on social media? Bre is active on social media, especially on TikTok, where she showcases beauty, wellness, and lifestyle content. How tall is Bre Austin? The hairstylist is 5 feet 9 inches or 175 centimetres tall.

Bre Austin is a hairstylist, fitness coach, makeup artist, lifestyle UGC creator, and personal trainer. She and her partner, Andraya, keep their relationship private, maintaining clear boundaries between their public careers and personal lives. She resides in Atlanta, Georgia, United States.

Legit.ng recently published the biography of Carlos Alman. Carlos Alman, a retired Dominican-American taxi driver from New York City, is best known as the father of Grammy-winning rapper Cardi B.

Carlos Alman, originally from the Dominican Republic, currently resides in New York City, New York, United States. He married Clara Mercedes Almánzar in 1991, but their relationship ended shortly after the birth of their second child. Is he currently married? Get all the answers you need in his bio.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng