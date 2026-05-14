A YouTuber and producer has expressed anger following the death of Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo, who was his friend for 13 years

Sharing his last WhatsApp chat with Alexx, the man stated that he is not yet mourning the actor and accused him of lying to him

He recounted his last conversation with Alexx over a two-hour video call in January and faulted the actor for masking his health challenge despite his repeated show of concern

Emmanuel Eme, a director and YouTuber, has reacted to the demise of Nollywood actor Alexx Ekubo, who lost his life at 40 at a private Lagos hospital on May 11 after battling advanced metastatic kidney cancer.

A heartbroken Emmanuel, who was in disbelief about Alexx's death, stated that he waited for over 24 hours, hoping that someone would come out to say the actor's death news was a prank.

Emmanuel Eme expresses anger that Alexx Ekubo hid his health challenge from him. Photo Credit: @emmanueleme, Facebook/Alexx Ekubo

Source: Instagram

However, that hope has now been replaced with anger for Alexx.

Why Emmanuel is angry with Alexx Ekubo

In a heartfelt tribute to Alexx on Instagram on May 13, Emmanuel expressed deep anger towards the actor, who was his friend for 13 years, accusing him of lying to him about his health challenge, adding that he would not mourn him yet.

According to Emmanuel, who attached a screenshot of his last WhatsApp chat with the actor, he chatted with Alexx in October 2025, as they had not spoken in a while, and when they had a two-hour video call in January 2026, the actor maintained that he was fine.

Emmanuel blasted Alexx for downplaying his concern and masking his health challenge despite his repeated show of concern. While admitting that Alexx's demise hurt him badly, Emmanuel described him as a jovial, free-spirited person, who lights up every room he walks into.

Emmanuel's full statement read:

"Dear Alexx, I've waited for over 24hours in the hope that someone will tell me (and everyone else) that it was a prank. But having seen the official announcement from your family, I now know beyond a shadow of doubt, that the news is true. Just so you know, I'm not grieving yet. I'll do that later.

"For now, I AM ANGRY. I am very very angry that you lied to me. I texted you in October cos we hadn't spoken in a while. We chatted for a bit that day and you told me you were fine. In January, just before I went on my trip, we had a 2 hr-long video call. I saw your face for the first time in over a year. I was extremely happy. I also noticed you had lost some weight. I asked you if I should be worried. My exact words were: "Alexx, should I be worried?" I asked you 3x. Repeatedly.

"You opened that your big mouth and told me not to be. You told me you were okay and everything was fine. Then, as usual, you started cracking jokes and we laughed uncontrollably...as always. We went ahead to talk about everything else. Life. Work. Family. How far we've come as friends. How proud of me you are and so on. For 2 hours on that call, you downplayed your health challenge, even when I knew something was off. Alexx, why? Why?

"You could have told me. You could have prepared me. I didn't need you to protect me from this particular truth. Now, it hurts so badly. Today, I'm more angry than I'm in pain. Tomorrow, I know I'll be in pain more than I'm angry, cos even if I try, I can't stay angry with you. Such a jovial person. Free spirited. You light up every room you walk into. You carry an uncanny grace and presence that makes it easy for people to gravitate towards you.

"Thank you for 13 years of friendship. But be rest assured that when we eventually meet in Heaven, I'll first fight you for doing this to me, then we continue the gist from where we stopped. Rest in Peace my brother. Rest in Peace, Mazi. Rest in Peace, Ikuku."

Emmanuel says he is not mourning Alexx Ekubo yet, but is angry the actor hid his health challenge from him. Photo Credit: Alexx Ekubo

Source: Facebook

See the director's Instagram post below:

Message lawyer sent Alexx Ekubo before demise

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lawyer had displayed the message she sent Alexx Ekubo nine days before his demise.

Before his death made headlines, an X user had expressed concern about his absence at the 12th edition of the Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCA), which took place on Saturday evening, May 9.

As news of his passing spread across social media platforms, a barrister, known on the platform as @IChimamah, shared the series of unreplied messages she had been sending him since 2025.

Proofreading by James Ojo, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng