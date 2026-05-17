Minister Gboyega Oyetola to open PMAWCA meeting in Lagos with maritime stakeholders from West and Central Africa

Theme focuses on integrating logistical resilience and community development for future-ready ports

Nigeria reinforces its maritime leadership by hosting crucial discussions on port efficiency and regional economic ties

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Gboyega Oyetola, is expected to formally open the Board of Directors meeting of the Port Management Association of West and Central Africa (PMAWCA), as Nigeria hosts top maritime stakeholders in Lagos.

The high-level meeting, scheduled to run from May 18 to 20, 2026, is being hosted by the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and will bring together port administrators and industry leaders across West and Central Africa to discuss the future of maritime operations and regional trade development.

Oyetola Opens High-Stakes PMAWCA Meeting on Port Resilience, Regional Growth

Source: Original

Focus shifts to future-ready ports and inclusive development

This year’s theme, “Ports of the Future: Combining Logistical Resilience with Inclusive Community Development,” will guide discussions on improving port infrastructure, strengthening logistics systems and deepening regional cooperation.

Participants are also expected to examine how port development can more directly translate into socio-economic benefits for host communities, alongside broader strategies for sustainable maritime growth.

NPA highlights strategic importance of the gathering

Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority and President of PMAWCA, Abubakar Dantsoho, described the meeting as a crucial platform for shaping maritime policy direction across the sub-region.

He said the engagement would allow stakeholders to reaffirm the importance of ports in driving trade, economic integration and global connectivity.

“The meeting affords us all, as Chief Executives and stakeholders, the platform to reiterate the pivotal role that ports play in shaping the future of humanity,” he said.

Ports described as drivers of prosperity and development

Dantsoho emphasised that ports remain central to economic progress, acting as gateways that connect nations to international markets and support global commerce.

“With ports serving as gateways of prosperity and linking nations to the international community, their demonstrated leadership in advancing sustainable development goals cannot be overemphasized,” he added.

He further noted that the efficiency and resilience of ports in West and Central Africa are critical to sustaining global supply chains and regional economic stability.

Deliberations to focus on security and infrastructure

The three-day meeting is expected to feature discussions on port security, infrastructure expansion, trade facilitation and strategies for building resilient maritime systems capable of adapting to global economic shifts.

It will also include reviews of PMAWCA’s midterm committee activities, as well as efforts to strengthen collaboration among member states and port authorities.

Nigeria’s maritime leadership role reinforced

The Lagos gathering is seen as another milestone in Nigeria’s growing influence within the regional maritime sector, following its successful hosting of the 43rd PMAWCA Annual Council and Managing Directors’ Roundtable in 2023.

Officials say the meeting will further position Nigeria as a key driver of maritime cooperation, policy development and regional economic integration in West and Central Africa.

Source: Legit.ng